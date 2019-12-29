Unpacking a 1950s school lunch and how to improve bedtime storytime

With screens of all sizes now at our fingertips, it’s a new habit for parents to hand over tablets and iPhones to appease busy, fidgety kids. In fact, CBS News reports that 90 percent of two-year-old children use these electronics. Imagine if parents replaced those screens with books instead – that statistic suddenly reads a lot more positively, doesn’t it?
It’s no surprise that teaching your child to read early has a plethora of benefits. Early introduction to literature helps develop children’s brains and oral language skills. Numerous studies show kids who are avid readers have better attention spans, stronger concentration and a greater vocabulary compared to those who do not read.
But tablets and iPhones have endless amounts of entertainment and content, where children can zip through books quicker than parents can supply them. Thanks to one innovative mom, there is a way around this snafoo.
Amy Kelly began My Bookworm Box when her kids were in kindergarten and first grade. She understands the pressure and stress parents feel to give children the books they need to garner all the benefits of reading – but you can only go through Goodnight Moon so many times before you go crazy.
My Bookworm Box delivers a box of reading material right to your doorstep. All ages and reading levels are accounted for – board books for toddlers, easy and emerging reads and chapter books for older kids. After a week of reading, parents can return the books and a whole new box is mailed. For older kids, chapter books can be kept for one month.
Not every parent can make daily trips to the library or scour through bookstores for hours, so Kelly created a way for reading to be accessible for all – even the busiest of families. Better yet, after book boxes are returned and in not good enough condition to mail to the next family, they retire to a child in need, thanks to Reading is Fundamental, the largest non-profit children’s literacy organization in the U.S.
Choosing a bedtime story doesn’t have to be stressful. In fact, by always having an assortment of books to choose from, it can end happily ever after. Learn more at www.mybookwormbox.com.
