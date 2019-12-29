The Ohio State University launches new esports arena

The room is packed. Huddled amongst computer screens and gaming consoles, more than 110 students gather in The Ohio State University's new esports arena in Lincoln Tower, a high-tech home full of software and equipment.

Any doubt in the new gaming space quickly dissipates when students strap on headsets, and the sounds of clicking keys and conversation fill the room. The popularity of the space, which opened in October, reflects the rising esports industry across the world as it makes its way into college academics and programs.

ESports Power-On Event September 11, 2019

According to a study by NewZoo, there are 500 million fans of esports – organized video gaming competitions – across the globe. OSU is responding to the industry’s popularity, and the arena is just one part of the esports program at the school.

“We knew this was the best time to move forward with an esports program because we made it comprehensive,” says Brandon Smith, esports director in OSU’s office of student life. “It’s no longer just clubs or side hobbies for people. It’s encompassing various areas of students’ lives.”

The esports program and arena offer a space for students to play casually, join teams or compete intramurally with other universities. While there is still some unpredictability as new esports programs form at other universities, OSU students are already in the thick of it. The Buckeye Gaming Collective won the first Ohio Collegiate Overwatch Invitational this past November.

“The intercollegiate esports program is just getting off the ground, but we’ve already got a strong student community,” says Smith. “It’s for people of all playing levels to come together and find that space outside of the classroom.”

ESports Power-On Event September 11, 2019

Forming the core of the esports facility are 80 high-end gaming PCs, situated alongside gaming consoles including the Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation 4. Side rooms with gaming systems for team competitions are also available, and one of the most popular features of the facility is the HTC Vice Pro virtual reality headset.

The arena also provides learning opportunities outside of casual gaming and competition. With a broadcast studio for live streaming, students can fine-tune their production skills or give colorful commentary during a match.

“It’s important for students to be able take what they need from the space,” says Smith. “They can leave saying, ‘I’ve broadcasted to thousands of people in real-time and it’s all because of esports.”

The academic program and research opportunities are still under development, but OSU faculty are working to create a diverse program and coursework that will expose students to the multi-faceted career paths available.

The esports program will continue to be developed this year, “with students leading the way for its growth,” says Smith.

Lillian van Wyngaarden is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.