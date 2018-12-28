Parenting in the Digital Age

Electronics and the internet have changed the way parents interact with their children. Sometimes parents are tempted to put their kid in front of a tablet or give them a phone for a moment of peace, but this strategy may lead to unintended consequences.

Rebecca Dore, a senior research associate at the Crane Center for Early Childhood Research and Policy, shares insights on the matter of technology and parenting.

“I think one of the most important things to think about is that we know young children need a strong foundation to support their development, and early brain development research shows a need for direct interaction with caring adults,” Dore says.

Sometimes technology takes away from the face-to-face interactions integral for developing children. Excessively watching YouTube or playing apps might not be the best choice. Parents should try to balance technology usage with face-to-face interaction and playtime.

Technology can be a useful tool in parenting, but it should not replace parenting duties.

It is best to have designated technology-free times where phones or tablets are not permitted. Certain times like meals and playdates would be ideal for technology-free moments. Parents should remain conscious of their own media use as well. Children will observe their parents on their phones, creating an opportunity to explain technology use to their child.

“Parents can also try to talk to children about what they are doing on devices,” Dore says. “When you look at a map or pick up a phone to make a call, children can see what you are doing. But mapping your route to the library and texting Grandma look the same to a child when you use your phone. Talking to children about what you are doing can help them see how technology is useful and involve them in what you are doing.”

A helpful tip: Parents can sit down with their children and create a set of rules for media absorption.

“When you have a mutually agreed upon contract (for technology use), you are setting up expectations that your child will live up to rather than just having rules they must follow,” Dore says. “Otherwise you’ll spend so much time trying to monitor every single thing they do, which can become an unrealistic expectation.”

The most important thing for a child is to have social times and interactive playtimes with their parents.

Emily Chen is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.