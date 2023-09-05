Fun classes to pick up a new hobby or skill

DeBellis splatter painting her signature cereal killer bowls.

As fall approaches, kids are back in school for another year of homework and exams. But learning doesn’t always mean stacks of paper and late nights.

Fall is the season for discovering, or rediscovering, new skills. Whether you are looking for a unique date idea, wanting to rekindle a lost hobby or exploring a new one, Columbus has an assortment of classes geared towards adults of every experience level and area of interest. Get out your pen and paper: Class is in session.

Painting

As a way to relax and challenge the imagination, adult painting classes can be a social or solo activity. For those interested in a more traditional painting style, Michael McEwan Studio School offers adult oil and acrylic classes ranging in experience level from beginning painters to the seasoned Picasso. The school’s 12-week class sessions offer an intimate learning environment with 12 other students for individualized feedback. The class cycle also includes weekend workshops with guest artists for additional learning.

Piano

Playing the piano is more than just a party trick or something your parents wanted you to learn as a kid. According to an article from ScienceDaily, figuring out a tricky measure of Mozart can actually help improve mental health and boost creativity. While it may seem intimidating, getting back to the keyboard – or sitting down for the first time – doesn’t have to be daunting. With a six-week introductory course tailored to beginners or a six-week introductory sampler for those returning to the keys, the Conservatory in Worthington offers private piano lessons for adults of all musical backgrounds. Additionally, the one-on-one instruction allows for individualized goal-setting with all class materials provided at the cost of attendance.

Pasta

Bring the Michelin Star restaurant to your kitchen with a cooking class. Whether food is your

passion or just something you hope to learn more about, a cooking class can take a homemade dinner from a budget-friendly habit to a meditative nightly practice. The Mix at Columbus State offers a variety of recreational cooking classes from baking and pastry dishes to global foods such as Thai Classics and the Lebanese Dinner. Each class is taught by a professional chef with prices varying depending on the meal. Learn how to cook a steak to perfection or make pasta from scratch. The Mix also features themed date night classes for a unique romantic experience.

Pickleball

Take to the courts this fall for a game of pickleball. Fun, fast and easy to learn, pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports, according to NPR. With a smaller playing area than a tennis court and a lighter paddle and ball, the sport accommodates a wide array of fitness abilities. Olympic Indoor Tennis offers pickleball lessons for first-timers as well as for more advanced players. Schedule a private session to pick up the basics before jumping into a group game. Visitors can also schedule for playing time outside of class and participate in tournaments and clinics for more advanced learning.

