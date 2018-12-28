Central Ohio top childcare and K-12 education

Learn about some of the best places for young-childhood education

Private Schools

Columbus Academy

4300 Cherry Bottom Rd., Gahanna

www.columbusacademy.org

614-475-2311

Columbus School for Girls

65 S. Drexel Ave., Columbus

www.columbusschoolforgirls.org

614-252-0781

Marburn Academy

9555 Johnstown Rd., New Albany

www.marburnacademy.org

614-433-0822

*private school for students who learn differently due to dyslexia, executive function difficulties and/or ADHD.

St. Joseph Montessori

933 Hamlet St., Columbus

www.sjms.net

614-291-8601

*Pre-K-8th grade Catholic Montessori community

Daycare

AcademyOne Childcare & Preschool

10102 Woodcrest Way, New Albany

www.preschoolnewalbanyoh.com

614-855-8350

AcademyOne Childcare & Preschool

5893 Preserve Blvd., Gahanna

www.academyonepreschoolgahannaoh.com

614-775-5055

The Barrington School – Day Care Centers

Dublin

6046 Tara Hill Dr.

614-336-3000

www.thebarringtonschool.com

Powell

10655 Sawmill Pkwy.

614-336-0000

www.thebarringtonschool.com

Upper Arlington

4895 Sawmill Rd.

614-764-4000

www.thebarringtonschool.com

Hilliard

4780 Cemetery Rd.

614-876-9000

www.thebarringtonschool.com

Worthington

600 Worthington Woods Blvd.

614-888-7000

www.thebarringtonschool.com

Columbus

1123 Bethel Rd.

614-451-5200

www.thebarringtonschool.com

