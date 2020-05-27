What school looks like during quarantine

When Westerville City Schools pivoted to online classes in March, life temporarily changed for students like Marissa (11) and Alaina (7) Braskett. The daily routine of waking up, getting ready for and going to school has been altered.

“Sometimes I stay up really late, even 4 a.m.,” Marissa says. “But I get up at the same time every day, around 10 a.m. And I’ve been more active at home. I’ve realized things that I didn’t even know were in the house to do!”

While in-person class is cancelled, homework certainly isn’t. The girls were given packets of work and prepared for online courses.

“I got two packets of work to do,” Alaina says. “It’s been fun to do it with my sister! The hard thing is doing verb words on my own.”

One of the tougher differences in their days are the absence of friends.

“There are a lot of school friends that I don’t get to stay in touch with,” Marissa says. “Some friends I can text with and use Snapchat and TikTok with.”

“I’ve been FaceTiming friends, painting, playing outside and watching movies,” Alaina says. “I eat a lot more food while we’re at home and bored,” she adds.

Sure, it’s no fun being cooped up indoors. But Westerville students are making the most of it. Reading, writing, drawing, learning and spending time with family – and with a full house, there’s never a dull moment.

“We’ve spent time watching movies together and telling jokes,” Alaina says. “We have been cooking food more and eating together.”

Breakfast on the Bus

Even when there was only talk of Westerville City Schools temporarily canceling class, Leigh Nordin, of Westerville City Schools food service, was already thinking, “How do we keep our kids fed?”

Many students in Westerville schools count on the supplied breakfast and lunch, so when the building doors closed, something had to be done. Because the district covers a large area, the Westerville City School’s food service and transportation team needed a solution.

“School buses,” Nordin says, excitement in her voice.

The team worked together to create a route, calculating how many students were enrolled who needed meal plans. There was never a question about whether this was essential. Although, technically the schoolwas on spring break at the time, school employees gave up their vacation to work. When extra hands were needed, Westerville teachers immediately volunteered to help.

“The employees who work for Westerville City Schools are so committed to our students,” Nordin says. “It’s overwhelming the amount of support we’re getting. We get thank you cards, kids who post greet- ings in their windows at home and parents who follow the busses and holler out the window their thanks.”

Of course, the meals are well-thoughtout and include items such as a protein source, fruit, a grain and a milk. The team knew nutrition was essential.

“Breakfast might be Pop-Tarts, a juice box and a cup of fruit. It’s not like we’re providing boring, bland military-style meals!” Nordin says, laughing.

The buses will deliver until things are back to normal and students return to school. With so much worry and stress accruing during this time, kids shouldn’t have to also worry about being hungry.

“We have a challenge. The community knows there’s a need,” Nordin says, “and it’s what we do together to meet that need that matters. The sense of community is far greater than any pandemic challenge. We’ve got this.”

