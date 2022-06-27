Westerville North student raises money for diabetes awareness and research

In July 2018, Westerville North junior Ryan Washburn was given life-changing news: He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes (T1D). His pancreas was no longer producing insulin.

“It is difficult because it was something new,” Washburn says. “With any new challenges in life, you have to overcome them.”

While the disease is incurable and needs almost constant attention, Washburn never let it slow him down. In fact, it inspired him to start the annual Diabetes Dash 5K in 2019, which raises money for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). JDRF is an organization that focuses on diabetes research and advocacy with a hope for finding a cure for T1D.

Washburn discovered JDRF, which spreads awareness and strives to find for a cure for diabetes, while researching for support for his T1D. The JDRF helped connect Washburn to others with T1D.

“JDRF has helped me understand life with diabetes,” he says. “I know that I’m not alone and I can get through it like others have done.”

Seeing the comfort JDRF provided him, Washburn wanted to ensure everyone could receive the same support. He pitched the idea of a fundraiser to JDRF and was challenged to raise $7,500. While thinking of ways to raise the funds, he reflected on his own passions. A cross-country runner, Washburn decided a race would be a great way to bring people together in a fight against T1D.

Washburn and his 5K event, titled Diabetes Dash, were met with more enthusiasm and support than he could have imagined. Its first year more than doubled the fundraising goal, bringing in $16,000 for JDRF.

For the second annual race, Washburn decided to combine his 5K efforts with his Eagle Scout project. In addition to the 5K, Washburn also organized a food drive for the Westerville Area

Resource Ministry, an organization that helps families experiencing food insecurity. He and his family also set up a scholarship fund for graduating high school students in Westerville that have T1D.

This year’s Diabetes Dash will be held on July 24 in Westerville. It’s a particularly special date, as it’s the day after Washburn’s “diaversary,” the anniversary of the day he received his T1D diagnosis.

Washburn says T1D awareness is important to him because it helps others understand the disease.

“A lot of my peers don’t understand me as a diabetic and what I go through every day – or my other diabetic friends,” he says. “(There are) the shots, the finger sticks, the insulin, insulin pump, needles.”

Washburn says T1D comes with regular worries, such as monitoring blood pressure levels, that are sometimes difficult for others to consider.

Moved by Washburn’s earnest determination to make a difference, Westerville North Athletic Director Wes Elifritz nominated him for the prestigious Westerville Warrior Athlete Leadership Team.

“(Washburn) is an extremely welcoming, positive and outgoing person,” Elifritz says.

The cross-country staff backed the nomination as well. Elifritz says everyone was confident in Washburn’s ability to represent boys’ cross-country on the leadership team.

“I’m excited to see how Washburn can take (the 5K) to the next level and awareness for diabetes research,” Elifritz says. “He’s got a great future.”

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.