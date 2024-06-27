Westerville Music and Arts Festival Turns 50

“I think it's just a shining example of what our community can do,”

- Stacey Rusterholz, communications and community outreach manager at the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce says.

In January 1974, the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce (WACC) announced the replacement of the town’s annual fair with a Music and Arts Festival. Little did anyone imagine the huge success the event would become.

Former WACC President Doris Hoffman, Former Festival Organizer Elly Creager and about 25 volunteers organized the first-ever Music and Arts Festival. It was held on July 7 on State Street with an area bounded by Home Street and Park Street.

It was an extremely hot and humid day, but that didn’t stop an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 attendees from coming to celebrate the arts and music in the community.

The festival included more than 200 artists as well as live entertainment including performances by the Columbus Chorus of Sweet Adelines and the Westerville Community Band. The Westerville Promenaders got the crowd on their feet with square dancing.

Fifty years later, attendance stays high and the fest has become a highlight of summers in Westerville.

“We have a little old and new in our community and that's one of the old pieces that has maintained,” says WACC President Janet Tressler-Davis. “…We've had to reinvent it a couple of times but it's the energy of the managers of this festival that keep it moving.”

The festival has become a homecoming celebration for residents as they enjoy a weekend filled with fun and nostalgia.

“Some people buy the shirt every year so they collect the festival shirts, and I do think often people come in from out of town that maybe were from Westerville to come back to see their parents but then they want to make sure they come the festival weekend,” Tressler-Davis says.

Did you know? The first Music and Arts Festival included a bread-making competition. It was rumored that the festival would be deemed bread-themed which led to controversy when a Westerville resident wrote to the Columbus Dispatch sharing their disapproval over the potential theme. The chamber denied it, saying the mention of the possible bread theme was merely a joke.

Celebrating the Golden Jubilee

When planning this year’s festival, the organizers focused heavily on inclusivity and accessibility.

“I think it's an important and needed addition to our festival because everybody can make art and we have a lot of really talented artists,” says Stacey Rusterholz, communications and community outreach manager at the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Partnering with community organizations including All Our Friends, the Westerville Chamber is adding an exhibition titled Community Corner: Showcasing Art Through Ability, which will display pieces created by adult artists with disabilities. It will be located on the second floor of Everal Barn with the youth art exhibition.

“Representation is important but we didn't want to make those decisions without including people who live and work with people with disabilities every day, their voice and their ideas and their insight is what mattered,” Rusterholz says.

Other additions include a bike rack, a pet station to keep your dog hydrated and alcoholic seltzers that will be sold alongside beer at the Saturday evening concert.

This year’s evening concert headliner is LDNL also known as Lt. Dan’s New Legs with Southbound 23 as the opening act. Community favorite Southbound 23 plays popular country music covers, and LDNL is a pop, hip-hop and general variety group. While LDNL does have a released EP, they mostly play covers of top 40 favorites that will have the crowd dancing.

Along with the musical entertainment, Magic Nate will be roaming through the park perplexing attendees with his magical street performance-style tricks.

One of the most prominent aspects of the festival is the jury-selected art show. This year more than 120 artists and exhibitors will showcase art in various mediums from acrylic paint to pottery. The youth exhibit will feature art from children and teens ages 2-18.

Hungry festival-goers can choose a meal from 20 food vendors before heading to one of the three stages to watch one or more of the 30+ live performances during the weekend.

“We want people to be able to see diversity represented on our stages and our food as well so we try and have a nice mix of different types of food, cultures represented,” Rusterholz says.

Why should adults have all the fun? Kids can enjoy face painting, yard games, balloon twisting and more.

For the Love of Westerville

While WACC is the official festival organizer, it takes dedication from the entire community to hold the event year after year.

The City of Westerville installed outdoor electric outlets around festival grounds to save food trucks and vendors from using generators. To make things even easier for vendors, the city has parking plans in place to create seamless setup and tear-down experiences.

Trees are planted to provide shade for both vendors and festival attendees and Westerville Parks and Recreation provides parking through the Westerville Sports Complex Lot with a shuttle running to the festival grounds over the weekend.

Since 1974, the festival has shifted locations several times but has found an ideal home in Westerville Parks and Recreation’s Heritage Park & Everal Barn. The indoor air-conditioned barn offers a temperature-controlled environment for artwork, but also a place to stop and cool off.

The Arts Council of Westerville is also heavily involved in the festival, joining its planning committees, assisting as judges in the art competitions and organizing the youth arts and crafts activities.

“I think the festival is becoming an important place for (the Arts Council) to showcase everything that they're doing to the wider community itself,” Tressler-Davis says. “Their growth is a testament to what is going on in the community and the desire for more local art and music.”

Transportation logistics have also been a joint effort between the festival organizers and COTA discussing ways to make bus rides to the festival more accessible.

Back to Business

While the event helps to celebrate the Westerville community as a whole, it was created by local businesses and chamber members. Almost all festival volunteers own or assist in operating a business in the area.

“I think sometimes people think that the festival is put on by the City of Westerville and it's great visibility for Westerville, we won't take that away, but that's not the reason why we do it,” Tressler-Davis says. “Really, it's our businesses saying thanks to the community for their patronage and for businesses to be able to grow here in the community.”

WACC has found that the festival continues to benefit local businesses even after the Sunday tear-down through exposure and giving businesses an opportunity to promote themselves.

“Attendees are coming to the festival, yes, but they're also frequenting Westerville businesses bringing in additional income and revenue and having a positive economic impact on our community,” Rusterholz says.

A letter sent to Doris Hoffman after the first festival

While Hoffman has since passed away, Tressler-Davis believes wholeheartedly that she and the other organizers of the first festival would be overjoyed to see the event today.

“I think she'd be very proud with what has happened,” she says. “It's definitely expanded a lot more than I think she ever thought it would.”

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.