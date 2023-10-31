Westerville | Gift Guide 2023

Featuring whimsical designs and heartwarming sayings you are sure to connect with, these Macone Clay Picture Frames from Andy’s Frame Setting come with 4 small magnets to hold your photo. They can be hung on the wall or sit on a surface with the built-in stand. $50. www.andysframesetting.com

Book Lovers Unite

Support local bookstores and artists by picking up a copy of Invisible Things by Andy J. Pizza and Sophie Miller at Birdie Books. Andy J. Pizza is a local artist whose studio is right across the street from this independent book lovers’ haven. $17. www.readbirdiebooks.com

Give it A Spin

Now Spinning Records has a vinyl collection ranging from classic rock to local bands. Pick up this debut record by Columbus-grown band Post Coma Network and find new music made in your own backyard. $15.

Protect Your Noggin

Pro-cyclists, skateboarders, and daily street commuters will look safe and stylish in this top-of-the-line helmet available at Westerville Bikes. The POC Sports’ Omni Air Spin is light as a feather yet durable, providing ample airflow while riding. $150. www.westervillebikeshop.com

Old School, New Tricks

Old Skool Skate Shop has all your skateboarding needs, including these pre-made boards that come in new designs each week. Each pre-made board comes with a complimentary skate lesson that can be cashed in once the snowy season ends. Starting at $100. www.oldskoolskateshop.com

Look Your Best, Feel Your Best

Sometimes the best gift is a little TLC. This holiday pedicure package from Fantasy Coiffures is the perfect treat for someone who deserves an excuse to relax, put their feet up and enjoy some time alone. $60. www.westerville.salon

What Time is It? Time for a New Watch!

The only dealer of these beautiful timepieces in Columbus, Westerville Jewelers, has the newest line of SEIKO watches in stock for the holidays. This family-owned business also specializes in custom work and jewelry repair if you’re looking to buy or fix a personal piece.

$225-700. www.westervillejewelers.com

There’s No Place Like Home

No matter where you are, this Fraiser Fir candle from Edwin Loy Home transports you to a fireplace with a cozy blanket. The crisp fir needles, heartening cedarwood and relaxing sandalwood will make anyone feel the warmth of the holidays. $6-72. www.edwinloyhome.com

A Sip of Pop Culture

These mugs from Cinda Lou Shop will have you humming a tune while enjoying your morning caffeine. With decorative options stretching from Taylor Swift to Dolly Parton, these coffee mugs are a perfect gift for the pop culture fanatic in your life. $15. www.facebook.com/CindaLouShop/

Learn Your Roots

Make sure your children know where they came from with Buckeyes A to Z from Pure Roots. This book touches on Ohio State traditions, folklore and trivia facts to help you raise a die-hard Buckeye fan. $15.95. www.purerootsboutique.com

No Need to Cook

Sometimes it feels like most of the holidays are spent in the kitchen. Give someone the gift of not having to cook with a gift card to Giammarco’s Italian Restaurant. This beloved local sit-down gives the gift right back with a $10 bonus card for every $50 gift card and a $25 bonus card for every $100 card. www.giammarcos.com

A Drink, Wine Not?

The holidays can be stressful. Customize a wine crate from Meza Wine Shop for the person you want to enjoy a drink with when it’s over. With your choice of wine, local candles and local glasses, this crate can be perfectly crafted for the person you have in mind. Starting at $67. www.mezawineshop.com

Made With Love

Gift a piece of home with these handcrafted coasters from Ohio Art Market. Each coaster displays a well-known Westerville landmark, making them perfect for showing hometown pride.

$10. www.ohioartmarket.com

Upgrade Your Accessories

Stone and Sparrow Apparel has the cutest accessories from companies giving to communities. These bracelets are the finishing touch for any outfit, and the company that makes them gives part of their profits to CURE Childhood Cancer, making them a gift in more ways than one. $40. www.stoneandsparrowapparel.com

Funky and Functional

These vases from My Cousin's Cottage are a perfect addition to the flowers you plan to give to that special someone. The quirky consignment shop has a variety of unique vases in all shapes and sizes to match what you’re looking for. $8-25. www.mycousinscottage.com

What Goes Around Comes Around

Specializing in items with history, Westerville Antiques and Rustic Revamp takes you on a trip back in time. This rustic phonograph can be used as décor or – with an Edison bulb – repurposed into a beautiful light fixture. $95. www.westervilleantiques.com

Time’s a Ticking

Tick, tock, go buy a clock! The Grandfather Clock Company has a selection of beautiful grandfather clocks that are the perfect gift for those who appreciate checking the time in style. $899-2,500. www.uptownwesterville.us/grandfatherclockcompany

Handcrafted Homeware

These angel decorations from Amish Originals make for an adorable addition to your holiday décor. Place them on top of the mantel to watch over the stockings or on the couch as a festive friend. $20-40. www.amishoriginals.com

Picture Perfect

Give the gift of memories this year by letting Keepsake Solutions turn old tapes into digital files. Whether it’s preserving old family movies or making copies to share, this gift will bring a smile to anyone’s face. $19.99 per tape. www.mydigitalkeepsake.com

Extending an Olive Branch

The perfect finish to any dish, A Twist on Olives has any type of olive oil or balsamic vinegar you can think of. Look no further for customizable gift baskets that come with your choice of product and dishes. $100. www.atwistonolives.com

Treasure Hunting

Gift a bit of sparkle to that special someone in your life. The perfect finishing touch for any special occasion, this show-stopping cuff bracelet from Morgan’s Treasure stands out from the rest with its rhodium-plated sterling silver. Pair it with the matching stud earrings to complete the look. $450 for the bracelet, $65 for the earrings. www.morganstreasure.com

Cozy Cover-ups

www.meganleedesigns.com