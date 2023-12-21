Westerville Couple Shares Story of Corresponding Art Careers

When Jen Kiko and Eric Rausch – who have been married for 13 years – are asked how their relationship came to be, Kiko gives credit to their profession: art.

“We both do art things, and you know, only 10% of the population has like this artist side and many do not do that as a job,” she says.

Kiko is an art teacher at Central, and Rausch, who grew up in the area and graduated from North, is a full-time artist specializing in clay and ceramics. He runs a studio in Columbus called Kiln Room.

By Ray LaVoie Jen Kiko (left) and Eric Rausch (right) with their two children, Ruby (left), and Indigo (right).

Over the years, Kiko and Rausch have not only grown personally but also artistically, expanding their skills collaboratively through several public art projects.

While they are unsure where their art may take them, they are certain about their love for the Westerville community and all of the opportunities it has offered their family.

Finding their Calling

Had it not been for the workshops Rausch helped run for some of Kiko’s art classes, the two of them may never have met.

Kiko grew up in North Canton and was a skilled artist as early as high school. She decided to further her skills at Capital University where she pursued a degree in art therapy and eventually earned a double major with art education.

Although she was originally resistant to the idea of getting an education degree, Kiko fell in love with the profession after student teaching in Columbus City Schools.

“I thought that the kids were interesting,” Kiko says. “They have a lot of love to give. You just gotta give them some space and give them a little bit of time. So I ended up deciding, ‘Oh man, I kind of like this,’ because I could use my art therapy stuff in the classroom.”

Since then she taught art at Westerville City Schools for over 27 years and doesn’t plan to leave any time soon.

Rausch found his way into professional art through college as well, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from The Ohio State University in 2007. After graduation, Rausch dreamed of opening a community art studio but didn’t have the means, so he focused on learning more about the world of art through a variety of job experiences.

Some of those positions include working as an art assistant on the Goodale Park Fountain and as an arts administrator at the Cultural Arts Center as well as holding board positions at Glass Axis, Green Columbus and Central Ohio Clay Arts Guild. Those jobs led him to the Emerging Artists and the Next Generation of Leaders fellowships at Ohio State.

“It’s that kind of stuff that is better than any college class because you’re really learning and at that point, you actually care more because you’re like, ‘I gotta get a job,’” Rausch says.

After years of learning and growing, Rausch finally had the knowledge he needed, as well as the means and opportunity, to open his studio. So in 2019, Kiln Room opened its doors. Since then, he and his team have been creating and teaching others to make beautiful pieces of art.

Working on a Masterpiece

While they each have their separate careers, Kiko and Rausch have combined their talents over the years to create some impactful artwork together.

They started small, with pots and art pieces they created for art shows. Then they created murals around Columbus, eventually leading to their first public art piece, which was almost their last.

Located on the second floor of the Greater Columbus Convention Center parking garage, Fish Marks the Spot is a ceramic tile mosaic featuring golden fish on a purple abstract background.

Although they were excited by the opportunity, the project came with its fair share of challenges. Aside from figuring out how to fit the tiles around the elevator entrances, Rausch and Kiko also had to get everything done in a short timeframe while creating all 1,200 tiles out of their garage.

Fish Marks the Spot

“When you say yes to pulling off a big project, you have to pull it off. It can be really stressful,” Rausch says. “And to have a partner to talk out that stress is one thing, but when you’re trying to talk it out and they’re equally stressed or more stressed than you are, it can get really interesting.”

They made it through, however, and the project was unveiled in 2016. Rausch and Kiko were able to reflect on the experience and learn for the future, and eventually went on to create several more public art pieces, including the In the Neighborhood column structure at Bridge Park in Dublin.

It Takes Two

Now living in Westerville in the house Rausch grew up in, with their 11- and 7-year-old kids Ruby and Indigo, they say they feel lucky for the opportunities they have had over the years as well as the support they have received from each other.

By Ray LaVoie

For the artist duo, a lot of their love is shown in all the little things they do for each other, like when Rausch makes Kiko lunch or when Kiko helps the kids learn cooking skills so that Rausch can focus on making dinner. Helping each other with even the smallest things allows them to be there for each other and make each day a little brighter.

“You have to bring it for a partnership, you can’t be a good partner and get complacent. You can’t lose gratitude for the person that you’re with,” Rausch says. “You don’t get to do something for a weekend

Raymond G. LaVoie

and then do nothing the next weekend. I think that’s a big part of it for our story.”

That support doesn’t just happen at home but also when it comes to their work and the future of it.

Rausch plans to continue to grow his business with the hope of taking on bigger projects, and Kiko hopes to make more of her own art outside of the classroom and continue growing her skills. To do that, they will continue to lift each other as they write their own story.

“I think (in a) partnership, you have to want to help your person’s dream come true. Whatever that is,” Kiko says. “You have to challenge each other and try not to lose yourself, and somebody has to cook.”

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.