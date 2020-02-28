Calendar | Westerville March/April 2020

March 1-4
Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com
March 3
Pancake Breakfast
7 a.m., Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St., www.westerville.org
March 3
Meet the Author: Jodi Picoult
7 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westervillelibrary.org
March 5-8
Mamma Mia!
Various Times, Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.wnhstheatre.org
March 7
Westerville Lions Club 33rd Annual Pancake Breakfast
7:30-11 a.m., The American Legion Hall, 393 College Ave., www.westervillelions.org
March 12
2020 State of the Community
6:30 p.m., The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd., www.westerville.org
March 14
Tunes & Tales
Various times, Westerville Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillesymphony.org
March 23-27
Spring Break
Westerville City School District, www.westerville.k12.us
March 29
Underwater Egg Hunt
10:30 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
April 4
Easter Beg Hunt
1-4 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org
April 4
Hoppin’ Hound Hunt
6-10 p.m., Rocky Fork Metro Park, 7180 Walnut St., www.bringfido.com
April 11
Westerville Bunny Hop 5K
8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.greenswell.com
April 17
Wellness and Vaccine Clinic
2-6 p.m., Mutts & Co., 837 Polaris Pkwy., www.savethislife.com
April 17-19
WCHS presents The Wizard of Oz
Various times, Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westerville.k12.oh.us
April 18
Westerville Uptown Art Hop
1-5 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.uptownwesterville.com
April 19
9 to 5: The Musical
2-5 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.ohedta.org
April 21
Chamber Lunch and Learn
Noon-1 p.m., Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce, 99 Commerce Park Dr. #A, www.westervillechamber.com
April 25
8th GBA Otterbein Classic
Otterbein University, 1 S. Grove St., www.otterbeinuniversity.org
April 26
Masterworks 3
5 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org
April 30
Meet the Author: Paul Gaus
7 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillehistory.org
April 30
The Crucible
7 p.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.wnhstheatre.org