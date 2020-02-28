Calendar | Westerville March/April 2020

Mark your calendar! Events in Westerville, Ohio for March/April 2020

March 1-4

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 3

Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m., Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

March 3

Meet the Author: Jodi Picoult

7 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westervillelibrary.org

March 5-8

Mamma Mia!

Various Times, Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.wnhstheatre.org

March 7

Westerville Lions Club 33rd Annual Pancake Breakfast

7:30-11 a.m., The American Legion Hall, 393 College Ave., www.westervillelions.org

March 12

2020 State of the Community

6:30 p.m., The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd., www.westerville.org

March 14

Tunes & Tales

Various times, Westerville Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillesymphony.org

March 23-27

Spring Break

Westerville City School District, www.westerville.k12.us

March 29

Underwater Egg Hunt

10:30 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

April 4

Easter Beg Hunt

1-4 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org

April 4

Hoppin’ Hound Hunt

6-10 p.m., Rocky Fork Metro Park, 7180 Walnut St., www.bringfido.com

April 11

Westerville Bunny Hop 5K

8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.greenswell.com

April 17

Wellness and Vaccine Clinic

2-6 p.m., Mutts & Co., 837 Polaris Pkwy., www.savethislife.com

April 17-19

WCHS presents The Wizard of Oz

Various times, Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westerville.k12.oh.us

April 18

Westerville Uptown Art Hop

1-5 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.uptownwesterville.com

April 19

9 to 5: The Musical

2-5 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.ohedta.org

April 21

Chamber Lunch and Learn

Noon-1 p.m., Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce, 99 Commerce Park Dr. #A, www.westervillechamber.com

April 25

8th GBA Otterbein Classic

Otterbein University, 1 S. Grove St., www.otterbeinuniversity.org

April 26

Masterworks 3

5 p.m., Fritsche Theatre, 30 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org

April 30

Meet the Author: Paul Gaus

7 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillehistory.org

April 30

The Crucible

7 p.m., Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd., www.wnhstheatre.org