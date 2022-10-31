Westerville Calendar | November/December 2022

Nov. 5
Holly Day Bazaar
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Rd.
Nov. 5
Westerville Holiday Market
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.
Nov. 5
Otterbein Craft Bazaar
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd.
Nov. 8
Westerville Educator Day (No school)
Westerville City Schools
westerville.k12.oh.us
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Breakfast
8:30-10:30 a.m.
Westerville Community Center, 350 N Cleveland Ave.
Nov. 11
Memorial Dedication
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Westerville Veterans Memorial, 325 N Cleveland Ave.
Nov. 15
Sensory-Friendly Light Stroll & Santa Experience
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
www.columbuszoo.org
Nov. 18
Westerville Area Chamber’s Evening of Elegance - Emerald Anniversary
6-11 p.m.
Renaissance Columbus, 409 Altair Pkwy.
Nov. 18–Jan. 1
Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights
5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday
5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds, 3311 S. Old State Rd. www.butchbandosfantasyoflights.com
Nov. 19
Westerville Farmers Market - Holiday Market!
9 a.m.-noon
Behind City Hall, 21 S. State St.
Nov. 19–Jan. 8
Conservatory Aglow
5-9 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.
Nov. 24
Chase Columbus Turkey Trot
Various times depending on race choice
1675 W. Lane Ave., Upper Arlington
www.runsignup.com
Nov. 24-25
Thanksgiving Break
Westerville City Schools
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Various participating businesses
www.westervillechamber.com/small-business-saturday
Dec. 2
Westerville Symphony Chorus, Handbell Choirs on Tree Lighting Night
7:30 p.m.
Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.
Dec. 2-4
Winterfair
Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ohio State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave.
Dec. 3
Short North Holiday Hop
4-10 p.m.
Short North Arts District, North High Street from Nationwide Blvd. to 7th Ave.
Dec. 3
Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.
Dec. 4
Rudolf Run/Walk 5K
2:30 p.m.
St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 N. State St.
Dec. 8
Sensitive Santa
9-11 a.m.
Polaris Fashion Place Mall, 1500 Polaris Pkwy.
Dec. 17
Wreaths Across America
Noon
Otterbein Cemetery, 175 S. Knox St.
Dec. 19-Jan. 2
Winter Break
Westerville City Schools
