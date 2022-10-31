Westerville Calendar | November/December 2022

Nov. 5

Holly Day Bazaar

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Rd.

www.hollydaybazaar.com

Nov. 5

Westerville Holiday Market

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Nov. 5

Otterbein Craft Bazaar

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd.

www.otterbein.edu

Nov. 8

Westerville Educator Day (No school)

Westerville City Schools

westerville.k12.oh.us

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Breakfast

8:30-10:30 a.m.

Westerville Community Center, 350 N Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

Nov. 11

Memorial Dedication

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Westerville Veterans Memorial, 325 N Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

Nov. 15

Sensory-Friendly Light Stroll & Santa Experience

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

Nov. 18

Westerville Area Chamber’s Evening of Elegance - Emerald Anniversary

6-11 p.m.

Renaissance Columbus, 409 Altair Pkwy.

www.westervillechamber.com

Nov. 18–Jan. 1

Butch Bando’s Fantasy of Lights

5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday

5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Alum Creek State Park Campgrounds, 3311 S. Old State Rd. www.butchbandosfantasyoflights.com

Nov. 19

Westerville Farmers Market - Holiday Market!

9 a.m.-noon

Behind City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Nov. 19–Jan. 8

Conservatory Aglow

5-9 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

www.experiencecolumbus.com

Nov. 24

Chase Columbus Turkey Trot

Various times depending on race choice

1675 W. Lane Ave., Upper Arlington

www.runsignup.com

Nov. 24-25

Thanksgiving Break

Westerville City Schools

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday

Various participating businesses

www.westervillechamber.com/small-business-saturday

Dec. 2

Westerville Symphony Chorus, Handbell Choirs on Tree Lighting Night

7:30 p.m.

Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

Dec. 2-4

Winterfair

Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ohio State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave.

www.ohiocraft.org

Dec. 3

Short North Holiday Hop

4-10 p.m.

Short North Arts District, North High Street from Nationwide Blvd. to 7th Ave.

www.experiencecolumbus.com

Dec. 3

Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.

www.gingerbreadcottage.org

Dec. 4

Rudolf Run/Walk 5K

2:30 p.m.

St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 N. State St.

www.runsignup.com

Dec. 8

Sensitive Santa

9-11 a.m.

Polaris Fashion Place Mall, 1500 Polaris Pkwy.

www.polarisfashionplace.com

Dec. 17

Wreaths Across America

Noon

Otterbein Cemetery, 175 S. Knox St.

www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

Dec. 19-Jan. 2

Winter Break

Westerville City Schools

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

