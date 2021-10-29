Westerville Calendar | November/December 2021

Meet the Author, Uptown Snack and Stroll, Rudolph Run 5K and more

Through Nov. 7

Curtain Players present Angel Street

Various times

Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd.

www.curtainplayers.org

Nov. 4

Meet the Author: Kate Quinn

7-8 p.m.

Virtual

www.westervillelibrary.org

Nov. 6

Holly Day Bazaar

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Rd.

www.hollydaybazaar.com

Nov. 6

Otterbein Craft Bazaar

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd.

www.otterbein.edu

Nov. 11

Veterans Day Breakfast

8:30-10:30 a.m.

Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

Nov. 13

Leap of Faith Dance Company

Holiday Craft Bazaar

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerville Church of the Nazarene, 355 Cherrington Rd.

www.leapoffaithdancecompany.com

Nov. 18-21

Otterbein Theatre & Dance presents The Pajama Game

Various times

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

Nov. 20

Uptown Snack and Stroll

Uptown Westerville

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

Nov. 24-26

Thanksgiving Break

Westerville City Schools

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Nov. 27

Small Business Saturday

Various participating businesses

www.westervillechamber.com

Holiday Tree Lighting

7 p.m.

Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.westerville.org

Dec. 3

Westerville Symphony presents Sounds of the Season

8 p.m.

Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

Dec. 3-19

Curtain Players present Women Playing Hamlet

Various times

Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd.

www.curtainplayers.org

Dec. 4

Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.

www.gingerbreadcottage.org

Dec. 5

Rudolph Run 5K

2 p.m.

St. Paul Catholic Church, 303 N. State St.

www.runsignup.com

Dec. 5, 12

Sensory-Sensitive Santa

9-10:30 a.m.

Polaris Fashion Place Mall,1500 Polaris Pkwy.

www.polarisfashionplace.com

Dec. 10-11

Holiday Fun Weekend

Uptown Westerville

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

Dec. 17

Ice Sculpture Tour

5 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.shopuptownwesterville.com

Dec. 18

Wreaths Across America

9:30 a.m.

Otterbein Cemetery, 175 S. Knox St.

www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

Dec. 20-Jan. 2

Winter Break

Westerville City Schools

www.westerville.k12.oh.us