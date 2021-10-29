Westerville Calendar | November/December 2021

Through Nov. 7
Curtain Players present Angel Street
Various times
Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd.
Nov. 4
Meet the Author: Kate Quinn
7-8 p.m.
Virtual
Nov. 6
Holly Day Bazaar
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Rd.
Nov. 6
Otterbein Craft Bazaar
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Breakfast
8:30-10:30 a.m.
Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
Nov. 13
Leap of Faith Dance Company
Holiday Craft Bazaar
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Westerville Church of the Nazarene, 355 Cherrington Rd.
www.leapoffaithdancecompany.com
Nov. 18-21
Otterbein Theatre & Dance presents The Pajama Game
Various times
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.
Nov. 20
Uptown Snack and Stroll
Uptown Westerville
Nov. 24-26
Thanksgiving Break
Westerville City Schools
Nov. 27
Small Business Saturday
Various participating businesses
Holiday Tree Lighting
7 p.m.
Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.
Dec. 3
Westerville Symphony presents Sounds of the Season
8 p.m.
Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.
Dec. 3-19
Curtain Players present Women Playing Hamlet
Various times
Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Rd.
Dec. 4
Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.
Dec. 5
Rudolph Run 5K
2 p.m.
St. Paul Catholic Church, 303 N. State St.
Dec. 5, 12
Sensory-Sensitive Santa
9-10:30 a.m.
Polaris Fashion Place Mall,1500 Polaris Pkwy.
Dec. 10-11
Holiday Fun Weekend
Uptown Westerville
Dec. 17
Ice Sculpture Tour
5 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
Dec. 18
Wreaths Across America
9:30 a.m.
Otterbein Cemetery, 175 S. Knox St.
Dec. 20-Jan. 2
Winter Break
Westerville City Schools