Westerville Calendar | May/June 2024

May 1
Thrift Store Promotional Table
2-3 p.m.
Courtright Memorial Library
138 W. Main St.
May 1
Sunday Sketch
2-4 p.m.
Daylight Artist Collective
9 E. College Ave.
May 2
60 Songs That Explain the ‘90s: Author Visit with Rob Harvilla
7-8 p.m.
Westerville Public Library Uptown
126 S. State St.
May 3
Photo courtesy of COSI Science Festival
The BMX Experience – COSI Science Festival
3-6 p.m.
Westerville BMX
535 Park Meadow Rd.
May 3
American Red Cross: Blood Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Westerville Public Library Uptown
126 S. State St.
May 4 – Oct. 26
Uptown Epic Beer Walk
2-4 p.m., Saturdays
Uptown Westerville
May 7
Lunch & Learn – Become a Better Networker
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Star Lanes Polaris
8655 Lyra Dr.
May 7
Mindfulness: An Introduction (1 of 3)
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library Uptown
126 S. State St.
May 7
Older Adult Health and Safety Fair
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Westerville Community Center
350 N. Cleveland Ave.
May 9
Taste of Westerville - 2024
6-9 p.m.
The Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel
409 Altair Pkwy.
May 11
Bicycle Safety Rodeo
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Alum Creek Park South
535 Park Meadow Rd..
May 11
614 Pop-up Mother’s Day Market
11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Polaris Fashion Place
1500 Polaris Pkwy.
May 12
Flower Beds for Beginners
3-4 p.m.
Westerville Public Library Uptown
126 S. State St.
May 16
The Kahiki Scrapbook: Author David Meyers
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library Uptown
126 S. State St.
May 17
Flights & Bites @ Westerville Market District
5-8 p.m.
Market District
650 N. State St.
May 18
Photo courtesy of Uptown Westerville Inc.
Westerville Saturday Farmers Market Opens for the Season
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Westerville City Hall
21 S. State St.
May 22
Westerville City Schools Last Day
May 24-27
Field of Heroes
Westerville Sports Complex
325 N. Cleveland Ave.
www.fieldofheroes.org
May 24
Summer Reading: Kickoff Activities (Ages 2-11)
All day
Westerville Public Library Uptown
126 S. State St.
May 24
Fourth Friday Festival
6-9 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
W. Main St.
May 26
Field of Heroes 5K Run/Walk
8 a.m.
Westerville Sports Complex
325 N. Cleveland Ave.
May 27
Memorial Day
June 1-3
Uptown Clue
4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturdays
Uptown Westerville
June 7
11th Annual Brady Ware Women’s Leadership Conference
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Quest Conference Center
9200 Worthington Rd.
www.columbuswomensleadership.com
June 9 – Aug. 25
Sounds of Summer Concert Series
6:30-8 p.m., Sundays
Alum Creek Amphitheater
221 W. Main St.
June 15
Columbus Cars and Coffee
11 a.m-1 p.m.
Polaris Fashion Place
1500 Polaris Pkwy.
June 15
Cops & Kids Day
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hoff Woods Park
556 McCorkle Blvd.
June 15
Adventure of the Lost Treasure: Science Show (Ages 4-11)
2-2:45 p.m.
Westerville Public Library Uptown
126 S. State St.
June 19
Mysteries & Marvels: Comedy Juggling
2-3 p.m.
Westerville Public Library Uptown
126 S. State St.
June 22
Photo courtesy of Westerville Queer Collective
Westerville Pride Festival
5-8 p.m.
Birdie Books
74 N. State St.
www.westervillequeercollective.org
June 24
WeRise Celebrates Juneteenth!
12-4 p.m.
Alum Creek Park North
221 W. Main St.
June 28
Vintage Vehicles: 3C Highway 100thAnniversary
6-8:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library Uptown
126 S. State St.