Westerville Calendar | May/June 2024

Events on the horizon in Westerville

May 1

Thrift Store Promotional Table

2-3 p.m.

Courtright Memorial Library

138 W. Main St.

www.otterbein.edu

May 1

Sunday Sketch

2-4 p.m.

Daylight Artist Collective

9 E. College Ave.

www.visitwesterville.org

May 2

60 Songs That Explain the ‘90s: Author Visit with Rob Harvilla

7-8 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

May 3

The BMX Experience – COSI Science Festival

3-6 p.m.

Westerville BMX

535 Park Meadow Rd.

www.cosiscifest.org

May 3

American Red Cross: Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

May 4 – Oct. 26

Uptown Epic Beer Walk

2-4 p.m., Saturdays

Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

May 7

Lunch & Learn – Become a Better Networker

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Star Lanes Polaris

8655 Lyra Dr.

www.westervillechamber.com

May 7

Mindfulness: An Introduction (1 of 3)

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

May 7

Older Adult Health and Safety Fair

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Westerville Community Center

350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

May 9

Taste of Westerville - 2024

6-9 p.m.

The Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel

409 Altair Pkwy.

www.westervillechamber.com

May 11

Bicycle Safety Rodeo

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Alum Creek Park South

535 Park Meadow Rd..

www.parks.westerville.org  

May 11

614 Pop-up Mother’s Day Market

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Polaris Fashion Place

1500 Polaris Pkwy.

www.polarisfashionplace.com

May 12

Flower Beds for Beginners

3-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

May 16

The Kahiki Scrapbook: Author David Meyers

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

May 17

Flights & Bites @ Westerville Market District 

5-8 p.m.

Market District

650 N. State St.

www.marketdistrict.com

May 18

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market Opens for the Season

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Westerville City Hall

21 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

May 22

Westerville City Schools Last Day

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

May 24-27

Field of Heroes

Westerville Sports Complex

325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.fieldofheroes.org

May 24

Summer Reading: Kickoff Activities (Ages 2-11)

All day

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

May 24

Fourth Friday Festival

6-9 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

W. Main St.

www.visitwesterville.org

May 26

Field of Heroes 5K Run/Walk

8 a.m.

Westerville Sports Complex

325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.fieldofheroes.org

May 27

Memorial Day

June 1-3

Uptown Clue   

4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturdays

Uptown Westerville

www.visitwesterville.org

June 7

11th Annual Brady Ware Women’s Leadership Conference 

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Quest Conference Center

9200 Worthington Rd.

www.columbuswomensleadership.com

June 9 – Aug. 25

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

6:30-8 p.m., Sundays

Alum Creek Amphitheater

221 W. Main St.

www.parks.westerville.org

June 15

Columbus Cars and Coffee

11 a.m-1 p.m.

Polaris Fashion Place

1500 Polaris Pkwy.

www.columbuscarsandcoffee.com

June 15

Cops & Kids Day

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hoff Woods Park

556 McCorkle Blvd.

www.westerville.org

June 15

Adventure of the Lost Treasure: Science Show (Ages 4-11)

2-2:45 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

June 19

Mysteries & Marvels: Comedy Juggling

2-3 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

June 22

Westerville Pride Festival

5-8 p.m.

Birdie Books

74 N. State St.

www.westervillequeercollective.org

June 24

WeRise Celebrates Juneteenth!

12-4 p.m.

Alum Creek Park North

221 W. Main St.

www.werisewesterville.org

June 28

Vintage Vehicles: 3C Highway 100thAnniversary

6-8:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org