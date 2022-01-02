Westerville Calendar | January/February 2022

Jan. 1
OhioHealth First on the First 5K
11 a.m.
Otterbein University, 180 Center St.
Jan. 5
Pancake Breakfast
7:30-10 a.m.
Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
Jan. 7
Teen Night
6-8 p.m.
Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
Jan. 10, Feb. 14
Mindful Breathing for Seniors
11:30 a.m.-noon
Westerville Senior Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
Jan. 21
Friday Family Game Night
6-8 p.m.
Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
Jan. 25-27
Ohio AgriBusiness Association Industry Conference
Various times
Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel, 409 Altair Pkwy.
Jan. 27
Teen Trivia Night
5-6:30 p.m.
Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
Feb. 3-5
Otterbein Theatre and Dance presents Polaroid Stories
8 p.m.
Campus Center Theatre, 100 W. Home St.
Feb. 4-20
Curtain Players presents The Laramie Project
Various times
Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd.
Feb. 10-19
Otterbein Theatre and Dance presents The Heidi Chronicles
Various times
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.
Feb. 23
Combined Chamber Business Expo
Scene 75, 5033 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin
Feb. 26
The Arts Council of Westerville’s WesterBall
6:30-10:30 p.m.
The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd.
Feb. 27
Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks 2
5 p.m.
Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.