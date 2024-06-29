Westerville Calendar | July/August 2024

Events on the horizon in Westerville

July 4

Independence Day Celebration

all day, fireworks at 10 p.m. 

Westerville Sports Complex

325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillerotary.com

July 5, 12, 19 & Aug. 2, 9, 16, 30

Uptown Friday Nights

7-9 p.m.

City Hall Courtyard

21 S. State St.

www.westerville.org

July 6

Performance Dogs of Ohio

10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Hanby Park

115 E. Park St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 6, 13, 20, 27 Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Uptown Epic Beer Walks

 2-4 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.visitwesterville.org

July 7

Bend & Brunch: Yoga at North High

9:30-10:15 a.m.

North High Brewing

250 S. State St.

www.westervillechamber.com

July 7, 14, 21, 28 & Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25

Summer Concert Series

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Alum Creek Amphitheater

221 W. Main St.

www.westerville.org

July 8-12

BMX Summer Camp  

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerville BMX

535 Park Meadow Rd.

www.westervillebmx.org

July 9 and 10

Summer Children's Programs: Jumpers

10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

115 E. Park St.

www.inniswood.org

July 11-14 & 18-20

Beehive - The ’60s Musical

7:30 p.m. (matinees 2 p.m.)

Fritsche Theatre

30 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

July 13-14

50th Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival 

10 a.m.-7 p.m. (closes 4 p.m. Sunday)

Heritage Park and Everal Barn

60 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillechamber.com

July 13

Nature and Forest Therapy: Summer Walk

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 18

11th Annual Westerville Back to School Bash

5-8 p.m.

Westerville North High School

950 County Line Rd.

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

July 18

Parents' Night Out

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Family Room Coffee & Bake Shop

545 S. Otterbein Ave.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 21

WesterFlora

12-6 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory

1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.westerflora.net

July 23

Giant Bubble Show

2-3 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 25-28

The Westerville Parks and Recreation Civic Theatre program presents Bye, Bye Birdie

7 p.m.

Westerville Central High School

7118 Mt. Royal Ave.

www.parks.westerville.org

July 26, Aug. 23

Fourth Fridays

6 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.westerville.org

July 28

Tapestry of a Town

1-5 p.m.

The Point at Otterbein

60 Collegeview Dr.

www.westervillehabitatpartnership.org

Aug. 6

National Night Out

6-9 p.m.

Huber Village Park

362 Huber Village Blvd.

www.westerville.org

Aug. 10

Uptown Untappd

6-10 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Aug. 14

First day of school

Westerville City Schools

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Aug. 24

Summer Concert at Ridgewood Park

6-8 p.m.

Ridgewood Park

5410 Buenos Aires Blvd.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Aug. 25

New Wave Nation

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Alum Creek Amphitheater

221 W. Main St.

www.westerville.org

Aug. 25

A Few Minor Adjustments: Author Visit with Elana Hohl

3-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org