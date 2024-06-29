Westerville Calendar | July/August 2024

July 4
Courtesy of Rotary Club of Westerville
Independence Day Celebration
all day, fireworks at 10 p.m.
Westerville Sports Complex
325 N. Cleveland Ave.
July 5, 12, 19 & Aug. 2, 9, 16, 30
Uptown Friday Nights
7-9 p.m.
City Hall Courtyard
21 S. State St.
July 6
Performance Dogs of Ohio
10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Hanby Park
115 E. Park St.
July 6, 13, 20, 27 Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
Uptown Epic Beer Walks
2-4 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
July 7
Bend & Brunch: Yoga at North High
9:30-10:15 a.m.
North High Brewing
250 S. State St.
July 7, 14, 21, 28 & Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25
Summer Concert Series
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Alum Creek Amphitheater
221 W. Main St.
July 8-12
Courtney Sana
BMX Summer Camp
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Westerville BMX
535 Park Meadow Rd.
July 9 and 10
Summer Children's Programs: Jumpers
10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.
Inniswood Metro Gardens
115 E. Park St.
July 11-14 & 18-20
Beehive - The ’60s Musical
7:30 p.m. (matinees 2 p.m.)
Fritsche Theatre
30 S. Grove St.
July 13-14
Tom Welsh Photography
50th Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival
10 a.m.-7 p.m. (closes 4 p.m. Sunday)
Heritage Park and Everal Barn
60 N. Cleveland Ave.
July 13
Nature and Forest Therapy: Summer Walk
10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Blendon Woods Metro Park
4265 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
July 18
11th Annual Westerville Back to School Bash
5-8 p.m.
Westerville North High School
950 County Line Rd.
July 18
Parents' Night Out
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Family Room Coffee & Bake Shop
545 S. Otterbein Ave.
July 21
WesterFlora
12-6 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory
1777 E. Broad St., Columbus
July 23
Giant Bubble Show
2-3 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.
July 25-28
The Westerville Parks and Recreation Civic Theatre program presents Bye, Bye Birdie
7 p.m.
Westerville Central High School
7118 Mt. Royal Ave.
July 26, Aug. 23
Fourth Fridays
6 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
July 28
Tapestry of a Town
1-5 p.m.
The Point at Otterbein
60 Collegeview Dr.
www.westervillehabitatpartnership.org
Aug. 6
National Night Out
6-9 p.m.
Huber Village Park
362 Huber Village Blvd.
Aug. 10
Uptown Untappd
6-10 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
Aug. 14
First day of school
Westerville City Schools
Aug. 24
Summer Concert at Ridgewood Park
6-8 p.m.
Ridgewood Park
5410 Buenos Aires Blvd.
Aug. 25
New Wave Nation
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Alum Creek Amphitheater
221 W. Main St.
Aug. 25
A Few Minor Adjustments: Author Visit with Elana Hohl
3-4 p.m.
Westerville Public Library
126 S. State St.