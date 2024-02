Westerville Calendar| March/April 2024

March 1

American Red Cross: Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Uptown

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

March 2

Uptown Cookie Walk

Noon-4 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

March 2 – April 27

Meal Pack for Families in Need

10-11 a.m.

Lifeline Christian Mission

921 Eastwind Dr., Suite 118

www.westervillechamber.com

March 7-9

Ohio Inter-Regional Freddy Ball

Noon-11 p.m.

Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel

409 Altair Pkwy.

www.fredastaire.com

March 7-28

Catch Salsa Fever with Beginner Salsa Dance Lessons

Thursdays, 7:30-8:15 p.m.

Oakstone Academy

939 S. State St.

www.talkinbody.com

March 8

Columbus Symphony Quartet

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

March 12

Quarterly Luncheon Westerville Spotlight with Monica Dupee, City Manager

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Golf Club at Little Turtle

5400 Little Turtle Way W.

www.westervillechamber.com

March 15

State of the Region

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Hilton Columbus Downtown

402 N. High St.

www.morpc.org

March 16

Pop-up Pickers Club Vintage, Makers Market

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Point at Otterbein

60 Collegeview Rd.

www.visitwesterville.org

March 19

Wines & Vines

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Good Vibes Winery

2 S. State St.

www.westervillechamber.com

March 21

Artist Social with Sonya Yencer

5-7:30pm

Andy’s Frame Setting

250 N. State St.

www.andysframesetting.com

March 21

Business After Hours

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Status Solutions

999 County Line Rd W. Ste. A

www.westervillechamber.com

March 23

My Little & Me Book Club

2-3 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

March 25-29

Westerville City Schools Spring Break

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

March 30

Columbus Small Business Expo

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Point at Otterbein University

60 Collegeview Rd.

www.columbusbexpo.com

March 30

Drop-in Solar Eclipse Celebration

2-4 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

April 4-13

Otterbein University Theatre presents 9 to 5: The Musical

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

30 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

April 8

2024 Solar Eclipse

All day

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

April 10

Private Dinner with Author Mary Roach

5-6 p.m.

Asterisk Supper Club

14 N. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

April 16

Multicultural Business Expo

5-7 p.m.

COhatch Polaris

1554 Polaris Pkwy. #325, Columbus 43240

www.westervillechamber.com

April 18

Business After Hours

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Evans Farms - 3 Pillar Theodore Model Home

5609 Evans Farms Dr., Lewis Center 43035

www.westervillechamber.com

April 19

Flights & Bites @ Westerville Market District

5-8 p.m.

Market District

650 N. State St.

www.marketdistrict.com

April 20

Leadership Westerville Service Day

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Belndon Middle School

223 S. Otterbein Ave.

www.westervillechamber.com

April 21

Masterworks III: A Ron Lykins Concert Series Performance

5 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

30 S. Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

April 27

Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon

160 S. High St., Columbus

www.capitalcityhalfmarathon.com