Westerville Calendar| January/February 2024

Jan. 1
OhioHealth First on the First 5k
Courtesy of M3S Sports
Past participants in the Ohio Health First on the 5K
11 a.m. start
Otterbein University, 180 Center St.
Jan. 2-31
MLK Learning Activities
All day during normal library hours
Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.
Jan. 6
Superhero Hedgehog Magic
10-10:45 a.m.
Westerville Public Library, 126 South State St.
Jan. 9
Lunch and Learn: Let’s Talk Taxes for Small Business Owners
Noon-1:00 p.m.
Westerville Area Chamber, 99 Commerce Park Dr.
Jan. 15
MLK Breakfast
8-10:00 a.m.
Villa Milano, 1630 Schrock Rd.
Jan. 18
Business After Hours
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Impact Health and Wellness, 193 W. Schrock Rd.
Jan. 22
East Columbus Maker Meetup
6-8 p.m.
The Point, 60 Collegeview Rd.
Jan. 23
Annual Awards Luncheon
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Medallian Club, 5000 Club Dr.
Jan. 25
Artist Social with Jim Brown
5-7:30 p.m.
Andy’s Frame Setting, 250 N. State St.
Jan. 25
Author Visit with Timothy Anderson
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.
Feb. 2-18
Marvin’s Room
Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.
Sunday 2 p.m.
Courtesy of Curtain Players
Curtain Players Theater, 5691 Harlem Rd.
Feb. 2
Cocoa Trail Snack and Stroll
Noon-4 p.m.
Uptown Westerville Merchants
Feb. 14
Artist Social
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Daylight Artist Collective, 9 E. College Ave.
Feb. 15
Laugh and Luck Reverse Raffle
6-9:30 p.m.
Brookshire Event Venue, 405 Greif Pkwy.
Feb. 17
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
8-10 p.m.
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.
Courtesy of Art Council of Westerville
Dancer from 2022 Westerball
Feb. 20
Combined Chamber Business Expo and After Hours
4:30-6:30 p.m.
DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus Worthington, 175 Hutchinson Ave.
Feb. 24
Westerball 2024: Flock Together
6-10 p.m.
The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd.