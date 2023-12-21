Westerville Calendar| January/February 2024

Events in Westerville.

Jan. 1

OhioHealth First on the First 5k

11 a.m. start  

Otterbein University, 180 Center St.

www.m3ssports.com

Jan. 2-31

MLK Learning Activities

All day during normal library hours

Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Jan. 6

Superhero Hedgehog Magic

10-10:45 a.m.

Westerville Public Library, 126 South State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Jan. 9

Lunch and Learn: Let’s Talk Taxes for Small Business Owners 

Noon-1:00 p.m.

Westerville Area Chamber, 99 Commerce Park Dr.

www.westervillechamber.com

Jan. 15

MLK Breakfast 

8-10:00 a.m.

Villa Milano, 1630 Schrock Rd.

www.westervillechamber.com

Jan. 18

Business After Hours

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Impact Health and Wellness, 193 W. Schrock Rd.

www.visitwesterville.org

Jan. 22

East Columbus Maker Meetup

6-8 p.m.

The Point, 60 Collegeview Rd.

www.meetup.com

Jan. 23

Annual Awards Luncheon

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Medallian Club, 5000 Club Dr.

www.visitwesterville.org

Jan. 25

Artist Social with Jim Brown

5-7:30 p.m.

Andy’s Frame Setting, 250 N. State St.

www.andysframesetting.com  

Jan. 25

Author Visit with Timothy Anderson

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Feb. 2-18

Marvin’s Room

Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.

Sunday 2 p.m.

Curtain Players Theater, 5691 Harlem Rd.

www.curtainplayers.org

Feb. 2

Cocoa Trail Snack and Stroll

Noon-4 p.m.

Uptown Westerville Merchants

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Feb. 14

Artist Social

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Daylight Artist Collective, 9 E. College Ave.

www.visitwesterville.org

Feb. 15

Laugh and Luck Reverse Raffle

6-9:30 p.m.

Brookshire Event Venue, 405 Greif Pkwy.

www.westervillechamber.com

Feb. 17

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

8-10 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

www.visitwesterville.org/

Feb. 20

Combined Chamber Business Expo and After Hours

4:30-6:30 p.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus Worthington, 175 Hutchinson Ave.

www.westervillechamber.com/

Feb. 24

Westerball 2024: Flock Together

6-10 p.m.

The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd.

www.visitwesterville.org