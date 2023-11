Westerville Calendar| November/December 2023

Nov. 3-5

Curtain Players Theatre presents Early One Evening at the Rainbow Bar and Grille

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Curtain Players Theatre

5691 Harlem Rd.

www.curtainplayers.org

Nov. 4

Solve a Crime: Murder at Eagle Nest Harbor

2-4:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Nov. 4

Touchdown in Uptown

Noon-4 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Nov. 7

Veterans Breakfast

8:30-10:30 a.m.

Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel

409 Altair Pkwy.

www.westerville.org

Nov. 8

Artist Social

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Daylight Artist Collective

9 E. College Ave.

www.daylightartistcollective.com

Nov. 10

Teen Night

6-8 p.m.

Westerville Community Center

350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

Nov. 14

Adult Sugar Cookie Decorating

6-7:30 p.m.

Our CupCakery

54 S. High St.

www.ourcupcakery.com

Nov. 18-19

Black Wall Street Pop-Up

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Polaris Fashion Place Mall

1500 Polaris Pkwy.

www.blkwallstreetpopup.com

Nov. 23-24

Thanksgiving Break

Westerville City Schools

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Nov. 27-Dec. 4

Snowflake Castle - Westerville

Everal Barn and Homestead

60 N. Cleveland Ave.

parks.westerville.org/programs

Dec. 1-10 and 15-17

Curtain Players Theatre presents Men on Boats

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Curtain Players Theatre

5691 Harlem Rd.

www.curtainplayers.org

Dec. 1

Westerville Tree Lighting

6-9 p.m.

City Hall Courtyard

21 S. State St.

parks.westerville.org/programs

Dec. 1

Sounds of the Season

8 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall

30 S. Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

Dec. 2

Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Noon-7 p.m.

520 Park St.

www.eventbrite.com

Dec. 2

Gingerbread Cottage Craft Show

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerville South High School

303 S. Otterbein Ave.

www.gingerbreadcottage.org

Dec. 3

Music in the Library: Gary Puckett

2-3 p.m.

Westerville Public Library

126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Dec. 3

Rudolph Run/Walk 3 Mile

2:30-4 p.m.

St. Paul Catholic Church

313 N. State St.

www.runsignup.com

Dec. 5, 7 and 9

Christmas Open Houses

7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Hanby House

160 W. Main St.

www.westervillehabitatpartnership.org

Dec. 8

Westerville Soup Shelter

5-7 p.m.

Otterbein Campus Center

100 W. Home St.

www.westervillehabitatpartnership.org

Dec. 8

Progressive Christmas Concert

7-9:15 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

State Street

www.westervillehabitatpartnership.org

Dec. 21-Jan. 2

Winter Break

Westerville City Schools

www.westerville.k12.oh.us