Westerville Bookmarks| November/December 2023

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

Remarkably Bright Creatures

by Shelby Van Pelt (Fiction)

For fans of A Man Called Ove, a luminous debut novel about a widow's unlikely friendship with a giant Pacific octopus reluctantly residing at the local aquarium, and the truths she finally uncovers about her son's disappearance 30 years ago.

The Kahiki Scrapbook: Relics of Ohio’s Lost Tiki Palace

by David W. Meyers, Elise Meyers and Jeff Chenault (Non-fiction)

From the authors of Kahiki Supper Club comes a new collection of more stories, images and delicious recipes that explain why the Kahiki was such a historically, culturally and sociologically important artifact of the 20th century.

A Mile at A Time: A Father and Son's Inspiring Alzheimer's Journey of Love, Adventure, and Hope

by Travis Macy, Mark Macy and Patrick Regan (Non-fiction)

Travis, a professional endurance athlete, struggled to see his father, Mark, battling early onset Alzheimer’s disease. In 2019, Mark and Travis Macy decided to participate in the World’s Toughest Race – a grueling seven-day, 400-mile marathon of trekking, climbing, biking and paddling through the jungle – for one final race together.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Librarian

Lunch Every Day

by Kathryn Otoshi (Picture Book)

Why do kids bully? Otoshi writes from the perspective of a bully named Jimmy. Jimmy’s routine is to take the lunch of the same boy every day. In a powerful gesture, this boy’s mother offers Jimmy a gift that will change his life. Based on a true story.

The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs

Westerville Bookmarks Nov/Dec 2023

by America’s Test Kitchen (Juvenile Non-fiction)

Young chefs will find many recipes to try in this beautifully photographed book. Over 750 children tested each of the book’s recipes which use easy-to-find ingredients, and the instructions are clear and concise. Kids are sure to find several recipes they will enjoy cooking and eating.

Picturepedia: An Encyclopedia on Every Page

by DK Publishing (Juvenile Non-Fiction)

This book doesn’t disappoint. Beautiful photographs and illustrations on a wide variety of subjects will keep kids and their adults engaged for hours.

Eric Loves Animals (Just Like You!)

by Eric Carle

The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art has curated a book that shows Eric Carle’s love of animals and nature. The book contains quotes, well-known book characters, unreleased artwork and sketches from the Eric Carle archives. This is the perfect gift for kids who love animals.