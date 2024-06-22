Westerville Bookmarks | July/August 2024

Recommended Reads from Mindy Bilyeu, Adult Services Librarian

We Solve Murders

by Richard Osman (Fiction)

Steve Wheeler is enjoying retired life. His days of adventure are over: adrenaline is daughter-in-law Amy’s business now. As a private security officer, she doesn’t stay still long enough for habits or routines. She’s currently on a remote island keeping world-famous author Rosie D’Antonio alive. Then a dead body, a bag of money, and a killer with their sights on Amy have her sending an SOS to the only person she trusts.

The Fellowship of Puzzlemakers

by Samuel Burr (Fiction)

Clayton Stumper was raised by a group of eccentric enigmatologists and now finds himself among the last survivors of a fading institution. When the esteemed crossword compiler and main maternal presence in Clayton's life passes away, she bestows her final puzzle on him: a promise to reveal the mystery of his parentage and prepare him for life beyond the walls of the commune. So begins Clay's quest to uncover the secrets surrounding his birth, secrets that will change Clay-and the Fellowship-forever.

The Mostly True Story of Tanner & Louise

by Colleen Oakley (Fiction)

Twenty-three-year-old Tanner Quimby needs a place to live. So, when an opportunity to work as a live-in caregiver for an elderly woman falls into her lap, she takes it. Tanner wants nothing to do with the uptight old woman until she starts to notice things-weird things. Like, why does Louise keep her garden shed locked up tighter than a prison? And why is the local news fixated on an international jewelry thief that looks eerily like Louise?

Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers

by Jesse Q. Sutanto (Fiction)

Vera Wong is a lonely little old lady who lives above her forgotten tea shop in the middle of San Francisco's Chinatown. Then one morning, Vera trudges downstairs to find a curious thing--a dead man in the middle of her tea shop. In his outstretched hand, a flash drive. Vera doesn't know what comes over her, but after calling the cops, she swipes the flash drive from the body and tucks it safely into the pocket of her apron.

Mrs. Quinn’s Rise to Fame

by Olivia Ford (Fiction)

After fifty-nine years of marriage, Jenny decides she wants a little something for herself. She secretly applies to be a contestant on the prime-time TV show Britain Bakes. Whisked into an unfamiliar world of cameras and timed challenges, Jenny delights in a new-found independence. But that independence, and the stress of the competition, start to unearth memories buried decades ago. With her baking star rising, Jenny struggles to keep a lid on that first secret--a long-concealed deceit that threatens to shatter the very foundations of her marriage.

A Love Catastrophe

by Helena Hunting (Fiction)

Kitty Hart has become famous on the internet as the Kitty Whisperer for her expertise on all things feline, and as a result, her cat-sitting business is booming, even after falling face-first into her newest client. Not exactly the best first impression. Fortunately, Miles Thorn is just as bad at first impressions. As awkwardness slides into attraction and things start to turn purr-sonal, will these two complete opposites ever be able to find their furry-tail ending?

Dogland: Passion, Glory, and Lots of Slobber at the Westminster Dog Show

by Tommy Tomlinson (Non-fiction)

Are those dogs happy? How about pet dogs—are they happy, too? Those questions sparked a quest to venture inside the dog-show world, in search of a deeper understanding of the bond between dogs and humans that has endured for thousands of years.

Recommended Reads from Katie Ross, Youth Services Supervisor

Old Friends

By Margaret Aitken (Picture Book)

Marjorie loved knitting, baking and gardening with her Grandma and wants to share her interests with new friends. Marjorie discovers an opportunity to meet new friends at the local senior citizen center but is quickly dismissed as “just a kid” by the center’s director. With determination, Marjorie finds a way to join the seniors, who reveal that they too are still kids at heart.

Rain Is Wet!

by Vicky Fang (Reader)

Cats and dogs can be friends! Sniff, the dog and Scratch, the cat are best buddies. New readers will enjoy reading about their adventures in the rain, trying to catch a ballon and weathering the storm. A bonus section showing children how to draw Sniff will encourage readers to write their own stories.

Come Out, Come Out, Chameleon!

By Jonty Howley (Picture Book)

Chameleon, chameleon, where are you? He must be here somewhere, or is he? With laugh-out-loud humor and a hide-and-seek premise, children and adults will love to read this story together.

Friends Fur-Ever

by Saadia Faruqi (Juvenile Fiction)

Imaan really wants a pet dog, but her Mom always says, “no!” Imaan and her friends come up with a plan to start a Must Love Pets pet-sitting business. Their first customer? Sir Teddy. Taking care of a dog is not as easy as the girls think, and their pet-sitting business will test their friendship. Perfect for readers transitioning to longer chapter books.

Project PAWsome: Saving Shelter Pets One Bow Tie at a Time

by Sir Darius Brown (Non-fiction)

Love animals? Love to sew? Sir Darius Brown, the founder of Beaux & Paws, shares with readers how creativity, ingenuity and a vision turned the bow tie into a life changing item. The bow ties sewn are given to shelter animals to help them get adopted. Photos and stories of the animals adopted, along with a tutorial on how to make a bow tie, make for an inspiring read.