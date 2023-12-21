Westerville Bookmarks - Health | January/February 2024

Allergic: Our Irritated Bodies in a Changing World

by Theresa MacPhail (Non-fiction)

Hay fever. Peanut allergies. Eczema. Either you have a frustrating allergy, or you know someone who does. This book is a holistic examination of the phenomenon of allergies from its first medical description in 1819 to the mind-bending recent development of biologics and immunotherapies that give the most severely impacted patients hope.

The In-Between: Unforgettable Encounters During Life’s Final Moments

by Hadley Vlahos (Non-fiction)

A passionate advocate for end-of-life care and TikTok star, Nurse Hadley, shares moving stories of joy, wisdom and redemption from her patients' final moments, offering powerful lessons on facing death, recovering from loss and how to live your life in this deeply personal memoir. Vlahos recounts the most impactful stories from the people she's worked with, from the woman struggling with her religious beliefs despite her strict Catholic upbringing to the older man seeing visions of his late daughter.

Fertility Rules: The Definitive Guide to Male and Female Reproductive Health

by Leslie Schrock (Non-fiction)

Bringing a baby into the world isn’t always easy, and the challenge often starts with the decision to conceive. This is your practical guide through that process, drawing on cutting-edge science to provide advice every step along the way. This is the first preconception guide for both male and female fertility and includes advice tailored to help protect the mental health of prospective parents from stress, anxiety and disappointment.

How Medicine Works and When It Doesn’t: Learning Who to Trust to Get and Stay Healthy

by F. Perry Wilson (Non-fiction)

Through stories from his own practice and historical case studies, Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a physician and researcher from the Yale School of Medicine, explains how and why the doctor-patient relationship has eroded in recent years and illuminates how profit-driven companies from big Pharma to healthcare corporations have corrupted what should have been medicine's golden age. By clarifying the realities of the medical field today, Dr. Wilson gives readers the tools they need to make informed decisions.

Emotional Labor: The Invisible Work Shaping Our Lives and How to Claim Our Power

by Rose Hackman (Non-fiction)

Emotional labor is essential to our society and economy but it's so often invisible. This groundbreaking, journalistic deep dive traces the history of the term and exposes common manifestations of the phenomenon, describing the many ways women and girls are forced to edit the expressions of their emotions to accommodate and elevate the emotions of others. But Hackman doesn't simply diagnose a problem-she empowers us to combat patriarchy and forge pathways for radical evolution, justice, and change.

The Boo-Boos That Changed the World

by Barry Wittenstein and Chris Hsu (Juvenile Non-fiction)

If you get a cut or scrape, you most likely get a Band-Aid. Like most things we use every day, there is a story behind it. This book dives into the remarkable story of how Band-Aids came to be.

The Universe in You: A Microscopic Journey

by Jason Chin (Juvenile Non-fiction)

How often do we think of the smallest parts of our bodies? Through Chin’s deft narrative and stunning illustrations, we learn about some of the smallest components of our bodies: vellus hairs, cells, DNA molecules, and protons. Although these parts make us unique human beings, they also connect us to the wider universe.

I Want an Apple: How My Body Works

by David Harrison (Juvenile Picture Book)

Eating an apple involves more than just your digestive system. From seeing the apple to sturdy feet walking to get the apple to nimble fingers picking up the apple, children are shown how complex the body’s systems are. This is a great introduction to how the body works for young children.