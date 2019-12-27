The Westerville Public Library's Meet the Author Series

The latest report by Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy says that public library usage has declined by 16 percent in the last three years in the U.S. Most people may assume that book borrowing will become obsolete in the near future, imagining dusty shelves, outdated buildings and that hissing “Shhhh!” from one of the staff. However, libraries aren’t dying – in fact, they are transforming.

The Westerville Public Library is a prime example of how reading is becoming modernized. The independent library offers more than books; the staff has created innovative programs to give readers the tools they need to tackle projects of all kinds. A 3-D printing service is available for anyone with a library card, along with borrowable art prints and even guitars. The library’s Borrow a Librarian program offers personalized, hands-on assistance from an expert staff member for just about any technology problem you may have. The building even has coffee and snacks available, the perfect pairing to a homework session, afternoon read or creative project.

One of the most recent library innovations is the Meet the Author Series, where writers are invited from all over the country to talk about their books, give writing advice and answer questions. The program began in 2011, when filmmaker Ken Burns spent days in the Westerville Public Library, combing through its historical collection on the Anti-Saloon League for his PBS series. He spoke openly to fans about the process and drew lots of interest into the library, and gave Westerville librarians the idea to connect authors with their readers.

“We rely heavily on recommendations from our city of avid readers,” Westerville librarian Tamara Murray says about choosing which authors are invited to the series. “We’re always looking for authors who energize community conversations, address current topics of interest, or introduce new and diverse perspectives.”

In 2018, author Angie Thomas visited Westerville to discuss her novel, The Hate U Give. A Westerville high school student was so exhilarated when he met and has his book signed by Thomas that he performed a rap, inspired by the book, on the spot.

“It was an unforgettable experience,” Murray says. “Helping kids discover new paths to their own creativity is what this series is all about.”

And the winner is…

Martin Gitlin loved cartoons when he was a kid, parking himself in front of the TV on Saturday mornings with a big bowl of cereal and wide eyes. Flash forward to 2020 – not much has changed.

Gitlin is the acclaimed author of A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in History. After undertaking the incredible task of ranking the best cartoon characters of all time, Gitlin considers himself a pop culture historian.

Like any good author, he first started with research. He contacted Joe Wos, resident cartoonist for the Charles M. Schulz Museum. The pair dove headfirst into writing the book, and reached out to the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, Tom Kenny, to write the book’s foreward. As it turns out, Kenny was interested and excited.

“He called me and we spoke for hours,” Gitlin says.

Gitlin and Wos used specific criteria to rank the characters; legacy, personality, voice quality, contributions and more. It was a tough process, with hundreds of cartoons vying for first place.

“I can’t tell you who took first place,” Gitlin says, laughing, “but I can tell you this; when people find out, they totally get it. No one has ever disagreed.”

The cartoon historian says character depictions and cartoon themes have changed dramatically over the years. Take depictions of violence, for example. Take the classic Wile E. Coyote scene: he falls off a cliff and walks away with a mere bandage on his forehead. Cartoons nowadays depict graphic blood and serious injuries. Gitlin also remarks that characters now go through more interpersonal conflict, suggesting they have more depth with social issues.

Gitlin, who will make an appearance in the Meet the Authors Series at the Westerville Public Library on Jan. 22, is a firm believer in writing about what you love. He insists that kids should write about whatever they are interested in, no matter the topic. Just encourage them to write.

“I want to tell kids that writing is fun when they write what they know and love what they write,” he says. “Take up a diary or suggest a topic to your teacher for a school paper.”

His ultimate goal is to inspire kids to read about what interests them. If that happens, they’ll be readers for life.

“It’s really sad that so many people these days don’t read,” Gitlin says. “When people come up to me and say, ‘I don’t read,’ to me, it’s like saying, ‘I don’t eat.’”

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.