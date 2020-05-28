The strength of Westerville employees

Westerville Magazine got the chance to chat with a few Westerville leaders about their fitness journeys, how they balance exercise with work and how it all plays a role in making a better community.

Matt Lofy - Director of Marketing and Community Outreach at the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce

Both in and outside of the office, Lofy is looking out for Westerville’s best interests. He has taught cycling at the LA Fitness on Hamilton Road for seven years and says that becoming an instructor was one of the best decisions of his life.

“The bonds I have made have helped me personally and professionally,” Lofy says. “We even have a group text chain going during this social distancing to push and motivate one another.”

Lofy is thankful for his decision to pursue fitness as more than just a hobby, but he did not come to this decision easily.

“What really changed my lifestyle was the sudden and difficult passing of my brother from a heart attack,” Lofy recalls. “He was in his mid-30s at the time. ... Overnight, I cleaned up my eating, de- creased my alcohol significantly, and began planning and tracking my workouts.”

Nowadays, when Lofy is not working or caring for his 5-month-old, you can find him at 4 a.m. workouts, stocking his desk with healthy snacks and supple- ments, and taking stretch breaks at lunch. Lofy gives some advice to his cycling stu- dents that also speaks volumes to those who want to take their fitness to the next level in any discipline:

“First, ride 1 percent harder than your last ride. Smaller, stronger increases get you to the mountaintop, too. Second, don’t leave the room wishing you rode harder. ... Crush it the first time.”

Janet Tressler-Davis - President/CEO of Westerville Area Chamberof Commerce

Janet Tressler-Davis is a lifetime resident of Westerville and a instructor at LA Fitness. She has demonstrated her dedication to improving the community’s health in all areas of her life. She began dancing at a young age and has continued to make physical fitness a priority through adulthood.

“Movement and activity has always been important and part of my routine,” Tressler-Davis says. “After graduating college, I found myself feeling like something was missing even though I thoroughly enjoyed my job.”

Once she began attending workout classes, she was hooked. Within the next year, Tressler-Davis received her fitness certification and began teaching group classes. She’s been teaching ever since – for 35 years.A busy woman with a hectic schedule, Tressler-Davis must be deliberate about balancing fitness with work and other obligations.

“Once you find an activity you enjoy, exercising does not seem like work,” she says. “Rather, it feels like a challenge, and when you finish you feel accomplished and refreshed. ... When you miss several days, life happens. In those situations, it is important not to beat yourself up.“

Above all, her passion for the community and the community’s health is clear.

“I feel blessed to have exercised with so many wonderful people, many who have become longtime friends.”

Marisa Akamine – City of Westerville Court Administrator/PoliceRecords Manager

Much like her fellow leaders at the chamber, Akamine pencils fitness into her routine like she would any other priority.

“I add workouts to my calendar like any other appointment,” Akamine says. “If I get stressed out, I

go for a run, go to the gym or jump on my Peloton. Also, it is important to change things up and don’t do the same thing all the time. I run, hike, do yoga, meditate, cycle, lift, boot camp and kayak.”

Having all of that experience along with having recovered from 11 orthopedic surgeries, Akamine stresses the importance of listening to your body.

“It is okay to rest. As hard as it is, sometimes taking time off is really the best course of action,” she says. “It is very hard to do, but recovering from surgery is even harder.”

Akamine had a rough start to her fitness journey. At just 13 years old, she had an accident in gymnastics that resulted in a bad knee injury.

“This ended gymnastics and led to a series of five knee surgeries over the years,” Akamine says. “After completing physical therapy, I joined a gym to stay strong. The gym became a second home for me. The running path became therapy. Gym friends became family.”

Lynn Aventino - Executive Director of Uptown Westerville Inc.

Lynn Aventino, originally from Youngstown, advocates for Westerville in her career. She also takes care of Westerville’s good health as a fitness instructor.

“Over the years, I have taught at a variety of venues, but the Westerville Community Center has always been my favorite place to teach and that is where I currently instruct,” Aventino says.

Like Lofy, she believes that when it comes to exercising, the early bird gets the worm.“I always tell people that if you can’t find time for fitness, you have to steal it,” Aventino says. “For me, that is getting up early for a 4 a.m. workout before the business day begins.”

Aventino encourages those pursuing fitness to persevere even when the going gets tough.

“My first few classes were absolutely terrible,” she recalls, laughing. “But I stuck with it and the class members stuck with me. The result is 19 years of the most amazing journey of working out with the many, many great people who I have met through my role as a fitness instructor.”

In her career, Aventino is a mouthpiece for community members. But during her workouts, she says, she takes the opportu- nity to do something for herself.

“Fitness, for me, is something good for both physical and mental health. It is time you spend to do something good for your body,” Aventino says.Caitlyn Blair is a contributing writer.

