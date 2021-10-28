Tea time in the fall

What’s a better way to start a cool November morning than with a cup of tea?

Tea time is about more than sipping the tea with your pinky up, it’s your chance to show off some elegance. As the winter season brings cooler mornings, it’s the perfect time to host a fun gathering with friends, family or little ones.

A tea party not only makes for a great playdate with parents and children alike, but can serve as a chance to introduce new foods, drinks and manners. Children can learn to appreciate the fun of dressing up and preparing the table and decorations. It’s also a chance to teach table manners and hospitality in a setting that resembles play more than rules.

When you’re ready to host your own tea party, try this easy, 30-minute scone recipe.

Lemon Blueberry Drop Scones

Recipe courtesy of Taste of Home

Dough Ingredients

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1⁄3 cup sugar

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. grated lemon zest

• ½ tsp. baking soda

• ¼ tsp. salt

• 1 cup lemon yogurt

• 1 large egg, room temperature

• ¼ cup butter, melted

• 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Glaze Ingredients

• ½ cup confectioners’ sugar

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice

• ½ tsp. grated lemon zest

In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients. In another bowl, combine the yogurt, egg and butter. Stir into dry ingredients until just moistened. Fold in blueberries.

Scoop heaping tablespoonfuls and place two inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-18 minutes or until lightly browned. Combine glaze ingredients and drizzle glaze over warm scones.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@ cityscenemediagroup.com.