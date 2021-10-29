Synchronized light show shines for community

Photo courtesy of Rick Hilyard Hilyard

“It’s just me that puts it on,” he says. “Just me. One crazy person putting up allthe lights.”

Hilyard may have lost count of how many lights he puts up each year, but he knows the show is getting bigger and better and the responsibility is all his. Each year, preparations for the lights take Hilyardaround five weeks. All the effort is more than worth it, though.

Hilyard’s Christmastime passion initially started at Halloween. He’d created a haunted house in his garage for neighborhood kids to enjoy during trick or treat that incorporated computer programs and animatronics. Interest in his house grew enough to encourage Hilyard to bring the technology out for Christmas.

The impressive light display at 649 Old Coach Rd. is no secret to neighbors and rumors of its notoriety spread through Columbus and beyond. While this means many natives are familiar with the show, Hilyard makes sure there’s something new each year.

Hilyard started with two controllers and 15,000 lights. Since then, the display has become a year-round passion. The possibilities for a light show have grown as well.

“Technology has changed to where you can do much more with one lightbulb,” Hilyard says. Hilyard notes the improved capabilities of bulbs for handling light and the emergence of online communities that provide resources to improve his show. Hilyard even had a Zoom call with enthusiasts in Australia who helped to assist with a technical issue in last year's show.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rick Hilyard

Holiday entertainment isn't the only thing Dazzling Lights provides. Hilyard uses the opportunity to give back to the community by collecting canned goods for Westerville Area Resource Ministry. Visitors are encouraged to bring a couple canned items to donate. He says the show collects about 3,000 pounds of food each year.

The light show can also be a powerful means of spreading the joy and kindness associated with the holiday season.

One year, Hilyard was shown the extraordinary impact Dazzling Lights is able to have on visitors. A family from Marysville had heard about the show and made the trip with their hearing impaired daughter. His show allowed her to have a holiday experience unlike any she'd previously experienced.

“This was the way for her to experience the music, because the lights are choreographed with the music,” Hilyard says. “She could feel the bass and visualize it with the show.”

After witnessing the effect of the show on the young girl, Hilyard took the opportunity to increase the connection between music and visuals in his display. He added singing trees and lightbulbs to Dazzling Lights to serve as further visual aid for the hearing impaired.

The opportunity to hear stories from his visitors has compelled Hilyard to regularly stand outside and interact with the crowds attracted to the light show. Hilyard has met people from Europe, Africa and Asia outside his home. He often hands out candy canes while talking with visitors.

“I’m just a guy putting up Christmas lights and maybe I’m springing some joy to someone who needed it,” he says.

The show begins the day after Thanksgiving and continues nightly, weather permitting. Sunday through Thursday, the lights run from 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday the show continues from 6-11 p.m. Visitors can set their car radio to 90.1 FM to listen to music synchronized with the show.

Emily Lutz is a contributing writer.