Stunning bathroom renovation embraces minimalism

Who says you can’t double dip? This Westerville house was featured in Westerville Magazine in 2016 for its fabulous porch – this time, the Joe and Angie Abood are back and are busy remodeling again. A clean and modern design was exactly what the Aboods wanted when remodeling their master bathroom. The Aboods moved into their Westerville home ten years ago and slowly have begun renovating with three major renovations in the last five years.

The Cleary Company has worked with the Aboods to add a back patio and helped bring more light into their basement. With two projects under their belt, it was an easy decision to add on another renovation that would help freshen up the space.

“This was really Angie’s project,” says Joe. “She really had an idea in mind for what she wanted and we just went with it.”

“I wanted it to be a minimalist design,” says Angie. “I like greys and whites, natural looking materials and a space we could put lots of plants.”

One of the bathroom changes the Aboods both agreed on was removing the bath tub and expanding the shower. The expanded shower and porcelain tile floors model similar trends homeowners and designers are moving toward.

“Homeowners are really going for this less is more sort of style,” says April Howe, marketing coordinator for The Cleary Company. “A lot of our clients want simpler lines, clean and bright tile and the multiple shower heads. So much of this design resembles what others are seeking out.”

he standing shower opens with giant glass doors and features multiple showerheads, including a large waterfall and a hand-help shower rail. The his-and-hers quartz sinks sit atop wood cabinets, which offers more than enough room for towels, toiletries and more.

Along with meeting the design specifics the Aboods were looking for, the couple had to make sure the remodel made sense for their family. It was key that whatever materials they chose were easy for their two young children to use, along with being easy to clean.

The family knew they could make repairs to fix what was falling apart, or, they could create something new, different and better overall. The house, built in 2002, was due for an upgrade that The Cleary Company was more than happy to help with.

“Coming up with the best overall design is our goal,” says Howe, “Everyone works together to ensure everything is done with the client’s vision in mind. There’s lots of communication along the way to make sure that happens.”

This renovation really shows that new is not always the fanciest and most elaborate. Sometimes a clean, sleek design is all you really need.

Zoe Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.