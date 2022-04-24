Westerville North student inspired by family achievements

Westerville North senior Maya Chaffin has been recognized for numerous awards – Martin Luther King Fouse Award, Universal Cheerleaders Association All-American, Rotary Club Student of the Month – for her contributions to Westerville North and the Westerville community. But her dedication to community involvement stems from something deeper than just college prep or racking up awards. Chaffin’s motivation comes from the example set by her family.

“I’m very involved in Westerville because my mom grew up in Westerville,” she says.

Chaffin says continuing the legacy her family created in Westerville is very important to her. Many of her involvements within the community and with Westerville North trace inspiration back to specific family members.

Chaffin’s aunt, Sybil Wise, founded North’s Black History Month program. Chaffin wrote and directed the school’s 2022 Black History Month Show, Timeless. Determined to make her own mark, too, Chaffin helped found the Black Student Union.

“Being able to direct (the show) at North and continue that legacy is really important to me,” she says.

John Sands, a social studies teacher at North, describes Chaffin as being quietly confident. Sands says Chaffin leads from behind the scenes – it’s about a genuine love of making life in Westerville better for others rather than a desire for acclaim.

“It’s never about her,” Sand says. “It’s about putting other people in positions to shine and be successful with their talents. I think that exemplifies to me Maya. She’s working really hard to make Westerville North a better place and to make Westerville a better place for all students.”

Chaffin has a natural ability to bring people together, says Lilly Tesfai, an advisor for the Black History Month Show.

“She has the ability to bridge the gap between very different kinds of people,” Tesfai says. “She makes people feel comfortable when she speaks to them. She holds her own and is not caving to anyone, but she knows how to help you meet where she is.”

Chaffin says her involvements stem from a desire to create a safe space for students like her. The Black History Month Show is one example, she says, of giving students the opportunity to voice their experience while building relationships with one another. The Black Student Union came from Chaffin and other students’ desires to offer more opportunities and support year-round, not just during Black History Month.

“We do different service opportunities,” Chaffin says. “In a predominantly white community, it’s very hard to find open space like that where you can truly be yourself and grow as a person of color.”

Another core theme in Chaffin’s involvements is her Christian faith. There as well she traces inspiration back to her family.

“My grandpa (Dr. C. Dexter Wise III) is a pastor,” she says. “We are all kind of in that track, leading by his example.”

She participates in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Young Life and recently formed an online community called B.O.L.D. Ministries.

As Chaffin navigated high school during the COVID-19 pandemic, she felt young Christians were lacking a community space. B.O.L.D. stands for brave, obedient, loved and determined. Chaffin says she created B.O.L.D. Ministries as an online resource to support young Christians.

“I wanted to create a safe space for Christian teens who felt like they didn’t have a place where they could be themselves,” Chaffin says. “The big thing for me is creating safe spaces.”

As Chaffin finishes her time at North, teachers and advisors say they’re proud to see her recognized for the effort she has put into bringing people together.

“She’s not doing it in a way that seeks recognition,” Sands says. “To see the awards and recognition come to her is really rewarding and gratifying.”

Following graduation, Chaffin is interested in attending a university to pursue film and media studies.

Kate Anderson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.