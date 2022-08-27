Showcasing new builds in and around Westerville

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has been bringing state-of-the-art homes to communities across central Ohio. The largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the BIA Parade of Homes is designed to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than 15 builders display their newest homes.

The Parade includes different categories highlighting different aspects of homebuilding considerations: new builds, featured communities and dream homes. The new builds showcase modern homes across a range of price points, the featured communities help to imagine a life within the comforts of a community and the dream homes spark the imagination for all that a home can be. Homes span a range of prices, sizes and styles.

In 2021, the Parade underwent a vast expansion to showcase homes throughout the greater Columbus area, rather than focus attention on just one neighborhood. The new format means that homes are more easily accessible to attendees every year. Homes in the Parade are categorized into four quadrants of central Ohio: northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast. Within the quadrants, homes are spread across multiple communities as well.

Westerville, a part of the northeast quadrant, features a build by M/I Homes. Called the Granville model, the 2,774-square-foot build houses four bedrooms and a two-and-a-half baths. It’s located within Hoover Farms, one of M/I Homes’ secure, energy efficient and peaceful communities, off of Lee Road.

One of the Parade’s dream homes is located in Galena. Built by Old World Homes, the $1.5 million home is referred to by its builder as “the ultimate family home,” due to its use of an open-concept floor plan. The home features a seamlessly flowing first floor, complete with a lounge space, centralized open kitchen, great room and dining room.

To get specifics on the homes featured, visit www.biaparade.com.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Westerville Magazine, partnered with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2022 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade homes and a digital edition with all tour home addresses can be accessed free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

The BIA Parade of Homes begins Sept. 15 and runs Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 2. Map out your day, explore the area and build your dream home!

Megan Roth is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.