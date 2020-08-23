School supply essentials amid COVID

Back-to-school supplies usually consist of notebooks, three-ring binders, a dozen No. 2 pencils that your kids are bound to lose within the month and the always- requested box of tissues from the teacher.

This school year, however, your child may be asked to bring in more than just one box of tissues.The new norm has changed since COVID-19, so it’s no surprise your back-to-school list has, too. Here are a few must-have items that students should put in their backpacks before heading back into the classroom.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Jelly Wrap Carriers

Pack of eight $11.47 at Walmart

Easy to clip on a pencil bag, backpack or lunch box.

Nontoxic disinfectant wipes

$7.99 at Target

Brands like Babyganics are fragrance free and formulated without ammonia, bleach or sulfates.

Bespoke Washable Print Face Mask

$13.50 by StitchPleaseNJ on Etsy

These custom-fit face masks are adjustable, machine-washable and designed with fun prints.

Label maker

$29.99 at Staples

It may seem like overkill, but having your child’s name on his or her supplies can reduce the chance of someone else using them on accident and spreading germs. Sharing is usually caring – but maybe not in the current climate!

Biodegradable brown paper bags or washable lunch tote

$15.09 and $12.99 on Amazon

Brown paper bags allow for an eco- friendly option that won’t carry germs back into the house and a washable tote is easy to disinfect at the end of the day!

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.