Westerville resident donates record-setting amount of produce

Photo courtesy of John Hinton

After retiring in 2008 from a 45-year career as a math professor, the last 25 of those at Otterbein University, John Hinton went back to the garden. It was a return to roots for Hinton who had grown up on a five-acre “truck farm” where his mom taught him the art of gardening.

“It’s been a part of my blood,” he says.“I’ve always loved to garden. To me, it’s sort of a sanctuary.”

He started with three plots: his backyard, his neighbor’s back yard and a shared plot at the Church of the Saviour United Methodist. At the church plot, many other gardeners gave up on their produce or found it sickly. Hinton willingly took in the forgotten and spindly plants.

“I hate to see things die, and I love to help things grow,” he says. Hinton developed a reputation for nursing sick and old plants back to health. Soon, gardeners from all over the city were bringing him near-dead plants and expired seeds.

“Some of my best producers were not things I planted,” he says. “They were seeds that were left over from last year or plants that came out of nowhere.”

For example, one of Hinton’s friends, Sue Simon, gave him two three-year-old packets of seeds. Hinton doubted much would come from them, but he planted them in growing pods in an electric contraption that gives plants more sunlight. He found that 80-90 percent of the seeds grew successfully.

Now, Hinton takes care of 11 plots throughout the city. Most of his plots are at the Otterbein Community Garden but he also has one at a school and one at a senior center in addition to the entire plot at Church of the Saviour.

Each plot is 20 feet by 15 feet except theChurch of the Saviour plot, which is twice that size. Watering a singular plot takes Hinton about an hour and a half, and he dedicates more than 10 hours a week to his gardening.

But what does Hinton do with so much produce?

“Well, I couldn’t eat it all,” he laughs.

Hinton donates the food to Westerville AreaResource Ministry (WARM), WorthingtonFood Pantry and Church of the Saviour.

During the harvest season, Hintonusually donates weekly.

“There are lots of needy people,” he says.“I don’t miss a meal, but there are lots of people who do.”

In 2020, Hinton was planning to cut back on his gardening. But with the onset of the pandemic, Hinton knew he couldn’t back down. He read about how many families were struggling financially, and he knew how he could help.

“People really needed food because ofCOVID,” he says, “and I thought, ‘Well, (gardening) is one thing I can do, one way I can help.’”

Instead of cutting back, Hinton actually set a new record for most annual produce donated to WARM by a singular individual:1,678 pounds.

To put that into perspective, a healthy family of four eats about 19 pounds of produce a week. From June to November, Hinton donated 21 batches of produce. Each of Hinton’s donations could have fed four families of four.

In 2021, Hinton had again planned to cut down on the number of plots he maintains. As a man in his late 70s, gardening is starting to take a toll on him. However, his generous heart keeps him from quitting.

“People think I’m crazy,” he says. “My wife says I need to cut back ... but the need is so great.”

This year, he has already donated some 1,000 pounds with no intention of slowing down.

Hinton takes inspiration from Thomas Merton, a Catholic monk and spiritual hermit of the 20th century. Merton is known for using a cabin and isolation to connect with God.

“I use the gardens as my monastery,” Hinton says. “It’s a way to get away. I get in tune with God out there. I like the quiet.”

Hinton attributes his charitable heart to his deep spirituality and faith. He can’t help himself from using his God-given gifts to help others. He also credits God with his ability to restore plants, refusing to take the credit himself.

Photo courtesy of John Hinton

“I want to thank God for helping me to learn how to grow such varied produce,” he says.

And Hinton’s charitable endeavors arent limited to produce. He also financially sponsors more than 12 children across the world through nonprofits such as WorldVision, Compassion International and ChildFund.

“I just love to help people when I can,” he says.

