Westerville Library Executive Director leads a life fit for a novel

If Erin Francoeur’s life was a novel, it would be a page-turner.

The Westerville Public Library’s executive director has been working in Westerville for four years and already has bookmarked this chapter of her life as an adventurous one, both in her professional and family life.

Francoeur most recently lived in northern California but grew up in the Chicago area. When she and her husband were looking for a more permanent place, they chose Westerville, as it was in between family members in Chicago and Indiana. That decision turned out to be the right one for her career, too.

“I couldn’t have found a better fit than the Westerville Library,” Francoeur says. “It’s so open and creative and has been exciting to work here.”

She first became passionate about libraries not only because she’s a reader, but because she’s drawn to the equal access opportunities they allow.

“Whatever your situation, libraries are open to everyone,” Francoeur says. “Having something that provides access to information to all is something I’m passionate about. No matter who comes in here, you should be treated well.”

Rearing and Reading

One might think an executive of a library might have a vendetta against screens and technology, but Francoeur embraces online magazines and books.

“All reading is good reading,” she says. “We have digital material and books at the library.”

However, she says there’s something about the earliest childhood years that make children drawn to physical books.

“You don’t see babies reading on an iPad,” she says, laughing. “No, they want to hold a book.”

The best way to encourage reading in younger kids is to make sure books of all kinds are available to them.

“A lot of people think they don’t like to read, but really, they just haven’t found something interesting to them yet,” Francoeur says.

For example, her kids, Benjamin, 11; Amelia 9 and Matthew 6; love graphic novels. Francoeur points out that when she was young, graphic novels were considered “bad” and not “real” reading material. But at the library, any reading is real reading.

Additionally, Francoeur wants to make sure the Westerville Library is a place kids look forward to going to. Whether a child is playing in the treehouse or going to story time, it’s important to pair fun, happy experiences with being surrounded by books.

Accomplishments

In her four years as executive director, Francoeur has spearheaded many initiatives and programs. One being the Wizards and Wands Festival that takes place every October. The event is a colorful celebration of fantasy and fiction with on theme d cor and activities. Plus, the Westerville Library’s dragon that pops up every fall has become a sort of icon to Uptown.

The Innovation Lab has also been a huge accomplishment for Francoeur and the staff. The lab has a sound studio, virtual reality equipment, projectors, 3-D printers and anything else one would need for a digital project.

The 3-D printer, arguably one of the most interesting pieces of equipment in the lab, has seen its fair share of creativity. Francoeur says people have printed out game pieces and even product prototypes, like glasses. Some people come in to print pieces of equipment or machines so they don’t have to replace the whole thing.

A project in the works is the library card program, which will help all students within the Westerville City School District to obtain library cards. The expansion of access will help students with resources in person and online.

52-Hike Challenge

Outside of the library, Francoeur is always moving. Most recently, her family visited Fort Pulaski in Savannah, Georgia. They love seeing national parks and hope to cross as many as they can off their bucket list.

In 2019, the Francoeur family took on a 52-hike challenge together. They tackled 52 hikes in a year, which added up to one hike a week. A lot of the hikes were in Ohio, but the Francoeur family put boots on the ground in in 12 states.

“It was something we took on as a family,” Francoeur says. “My kids thought they could do 100, but I got them down to a realistic 52. We ended up finishing with closer to 60, though.”

She says the kids loved it because there was always something to look forward to. Francoeur is a competitive person who is always up for adventure, and it’s clear that attitude has rubbed off on her kids.

And that’s not the only thing her kids have learned from mom. Francoeur’s love of reading is contagious.

“They read a lot,” she says. “Their faces are literally in books walking up and down the stairs in the house.”

For their 2020 resolution, the Francoeur family took on the 52 new places challenge. Every week they tried something or visited a place they’d never been before, even if it was local. Their trips ranged from an ice cream shop they’d never been to, to different vacation spots.

“It was just making sure we got out and tried new things every week,” Francoeur says.

Traveling in 2021 has proven difficult, so the family decided to take a break this year and just focused on staying healthy and relaxed.

What’s on Francoeur’s Library Card?

Favorite genre: “I’m an escapist reader. I like to read fantasy, like all the Cassandra Clare novels. I also like action and adventure, so I read lots of James Rollins.”

Favorite author: “One would be James Rollins.”

What her kids are reading: “We love Nathan Hale’s history-based graphic novels. I try not to buy books because I work at the library, but I had to buy those because I felt guilty we were checking them out so much. My 6-year-old loves the Science Comics by Tory Woollcott and Alex Graudins. I’m reading him The Brain, which he just loves. It’s very technical, so I even have trouble getting through it. I’m learning too.”

Favorite book(s): “This is the worst question to ask a librarian. One? You want me to pick one? A classic I love is The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas. It’s such an interesting story. I like The Hobbit – I’ve read that so many times. We have the illustrated version so we’re reading it aloud to our daughter. She has to finish the books before she watches the movies, though.”

Today’s reads: “On audiobook, I’m listening to Final Option by Clive Cussler. My paperback is Chain of Iron by Cassandra Clare."

