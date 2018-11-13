Otterbein University Wind Ensemble to Perform "Tapestries"

Please join the Otterbein Wind Ensemble for a program titled "Tapestries" at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. Admission is free and open to the public.

Under the direction of Michael Yonchak, the Wind Ensemble will feature a wide range of contemporary works for chamber winds, with pieces written by Shelley Hanson, Daniel Kallman, Lane Weaver, and more.

Of special note in this program is a performance of "Tres Sonetos" by Silvestre Revueltas in combination with poetry by Carlos Pellicer, read by Assistant Professor of Spanish, Kristina Escondo.

More information about the Otterbein University Department of Music and its concert schedule can be found at http://www.otterbein.edu/music. For more information about this event, visit the following link: https://www.facebook.com/events/290700384917146/