Otterbein University Nursing Graduates Achieve 100 Percent Pass Rates on Professional Certifications

The Otterbein University Department of Nursing has had a lot to celebrate in its 40 years of excellence, including licensure and certification pass rates well above the national average. In fact, the spring 2018 nursing graduates achieved 100 percent pass rates for initial RN license, Family Nurse Practitioner national certification, and Nurse Anesthesia national certification.

Otterbein’s perfect pass rate is impressive considering the national pass rate for RN licensure (NCLEX) is 89.42 percent, Family Nurse Practitioner national certification is 82.9 percent, and Nurse Anesthesia certification is 82.6 percent.

This trend is expected to continue for additional students with the addition of the new Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program. This new program will expand Otterbein's reach into the healthcare arena by preparing new providers in behavioral health. See the Graduate Nursing Education page of the Otterbein website for more information.

Currently, there are 209 students enrolled in Otterbein’s Graduate Nursing programs (MSN and DNP); 202 students enrolled in the undergraduate nursing major (BSN); and 85 freshman pre-nursing majors.