Otterbein University’s local Greek life chapters strike a chord of independence

Photos courtesy of Matthew D'Oyly and Aidan Tansey

Greek life organizations across the country are known for being boisterous, large and too often controversial. At Otterbein University though, local chapters with smaller group sizes on average create a much different experience.

“Students wanted to be part of their small-knit community,” says Matthew D’Oyly, director of events and conferences at Otterbein and a Greek advisor to Sigma Delta Phi fraternity. “They wanted to follow that when it came to Greeks as well.”

When Greek life first appeared at Otterbein in 1908, D’Oyly says that students wanted to create their own societies to bond together without being associated with larger schools.

Otterbein has six local sororities, six local fraternities, two national fraternities and three National Pan-Hellenic Council chapters. The local chapters exist solely at Otterbein, while the national chapters connect to larger organizations with chapters at colleges and universities across the country.

“If you ever see anyone around the country with your letters,” D’Oyly says, “they went to Otterbein. They were part of the chapter that you’re a part of.”

The local chapters offer an experience distinct from national chapters through a naturally tighter-knit community due to their smaller size.

D’Oyly also emphasizes how close the members remain from generation to generation due to the chapters’ small memberships.

“Our entire alumni that has been through a chapter is maybe in the 700s,” he says. “Where that

might be only two years of a chapter at another institution.”

History of the Greeks

Greek organizations began appearing on American college campuses in the 1820s and grew rapidly after 1890. At Otterbein University, Greek life stems informally from the 1850s when students began forming literary societies to practice public speaking and debate skills.

Literary societies dominated Otterbein’s campus until the early 1900s, when social relationships began to form outside of the societies. Fraternities first began to appear in 1908 before Otterbein’s first sorority, Sigma Alpha Tau, formed in 1911.

These groups weren’t welcomed with open arms, though. Faculty members and trustees worried that, due to the exclusive and oftentimes secretive nature of fraternities and sororities, Greek life would undermine Otterbein’s values.

The years after their founding left the chapters largely off the official record. While students grew increasingly interested in the groups, university trustees attempted to stifle the burgeoning Greek life community. In 1921, however, the board of trustees opened to arguments against that suppression. J.R. Howe, who would become Otterbein’s president from 1939-45, successfully spoke on behalf of students who favored Greek life.

From there, Greek life at Otterbein flourished. It peaked in the ’50s and ’60s when 80-90 percent of all students belonged to a chapter. Student involvement in Greek life has fluctuated since then. Today, about 25 percent of students are involved.

A Part of the Community

Aidan Tansey, a senior at Otterbein and fourth-year member of local chapter Sigma Delta Phi, joined Greek life in search of the sense of camaraderie he felt playing high school sports. He says it’s been a great way to get connected with people on campus both in his chapter and in Greek life as a whole.

“I could pick something from every semester where I’ve had at least one memorable interaction, where I have this moment of realization about how close I am with one of the fraternity brothers,” Tansey says.

He says it’s rewarding to watch the journey new members embark on when they join the chapter.

In addition to the social aspect, each Greek chapter supports a philanthropic organization. Many Greek life participants also volunteer with the Westerville Area Resource Ministry and other nonprofit organizations throughout Westerville, helping them to build stronger bonds not only with their Greek brothers and sisters, but with the community as well.

“We work with a lot of different groups that are part of the Westerville community,” Tansey says. “We really see ourselves as part of that Otterbein and Westerville community, so we like to give back.”

The Sigma Alpha Tau sorority raises funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. Members have cooked and served food for families staying with the house while their children receive treatment at a hospital nearby.

Kappa Phi Omega, a local sorority chapter founded in 1921, focuses on HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention. The sorority hosts different events across campus to raise awareness, provide free HIV tests and hand out red ribbons on World AIDS Day.

Chapters volunteer in service projects throughout central Ohio including Adopt-A-Highway, Relay for Life and the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon.

Because philanthropy is embedded in the culture of Greek life, students often see it as an opportunity for community engagement rather than as a box to check off.

“We’re required to have a certain number of volunteer hours every semester,” Tansey says, “but most chapters go above and beyond that.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Matthew D'Oyly and Aidan Tansey

Megan Roth is a senior editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.