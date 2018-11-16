Otterbein Jazz Ensembles to Perform Holiday Showcase Concert

The jazz ensembles at Otterbein University will perform their Holiday Showcase Concert at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. This event is free and open to the public.

The ensembles include the Otterbein University Jazz Ensemble, the Neel Combo, and the pop and jazz a cappella choir Opus One. A wide variety of styles will be performed, from classic holiday carols and jazz standards, to Vince Guaraldi favorites and selections from the Nutcracker Suite, to a high-energy, choreographed a cappella arrangement of “Love Shack” by the B-52s, and John Tavener’s choral classic “The Lamb” adapted for jazz combo.

More information about the Otterbein University Department of Music and its concert schedule can be found at http://www.otterbein.edu/music. For more information about this event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/284776662378729/.