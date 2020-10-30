It's not all a walk in the park

When you’re walking through one of Westerville’s beautiful parks, you might not think about the hard work that goes into maintaining them, from the fundraising to organizing community support. However, that’s the exact purpose of the Westerville Parks Foundation (WPF), and supporting the Westerville

Parks and Recreation Department is what Mark Hopkins, president and board of governors of the WPF, loves to do.

Hopkins grew up in Whitehall, then spent his 20s in Santa Monica, California, never giving much thought to returning home. But when he finally did, he fell in love with the “city within a park” in his family’s new home, in a house right beside the Dairy Queen on State Street.

“Even though it’s incredible, we learned that Westerville is more than its parks and rec department,” Hopkins says. “It’s the history, the diversity, the small college town feel, the old and young, the location, and the commitment of Westervillians to support the best schools, library and other services.”

Hopkins initially served on the Westerville Parks and Recreation advisory panel, and over the years fell in love with everything the organization represented.

“Being part of something so vitally important to Westerville, getting to see the amazing and visionary plans early and to see firsthand the incredible work being done by the parks and rec staff and leadership every day made me proud to be a part of it,” Hopkins says.

In 2016, former Westerville Mayor Diane Fosselman asked Hopkins to be part of the WPF.

“Sometimes you have to say yes when someone taps you on the shoulder,” Hopkins says. “I’m so glad I did. Thanks, Diane.”

Since Hopkins became part of the foundation, the parks department has managed to hit many goals and complete exciting projects. The Thomas James Knox Memorial Roller Hockey Rink is dedicated to 14-year-old Thomas James Knox, a bright boy and avid hockey player who passed away in 2015. It’s an emotional piece of Westerville Parks and Recreation history.

Hopkins was the chair of the parks and recreation advisory panel when the Westerville bike path was completed. His name is engraved on the brass plaque affixed to a boulder at Hoover Dam.

“I have made my kids look at that one million times in the hopes it will encourage them to contribute to their community, wherever that is, for the rest of their lives,” he says. “One person can’t do everything, but they can do something.”

Hopkins also worked on The American Issue sculpture recognizing the city’s part in prohibition. Most recently, though, he was part of the creation of the First Responder’s Park. It’s the community’s history of past programs and projects similar to these that earned Westerville Parks and Recreation the National Gold Medal Award in 1974, 2001, 2007 and 2013.

“I love them all,” Hopkins says of the projects. “Huge accomplishments around every corner and more to come.”

With so much time and thought spent on Westerville parks, we thought Hopkins might have a favorite. However, he insisted it was an impossible choice.

“That’s like picking your favorite kid,” he says.

Hopkins says he admires the totality and excellence of the community parks. It’s clear through his descriptions of the different areas that he views these public spaces as more than simply parks. He credits the current parks director, Rano Adler, and his staff for the countless adventures Westerville residents can have every day.

“There is an incredible variety, quality, creativity and sensitivity for serving the needs of the community,” he says, listing the amenities such as skateboard parks, community pools, pocket parks, historical sites and more. “It’s like Disneyland came to Westerville, Ohio.”

Parks and the Pandemic

COVID-19 has had a sizable impact on the WPF and the parks in Westerville. The community pool was off limits this summer, events have been canceled and notable celebrations like the Bunny Hop Run have been virtualized.

“But they’ve (Westerville Parks and Rec) been resilient and Gumby-like in their flexibility to provide as many services as possible while always keeping safety first,” says Hopkins.

The WPF is now meeting virtually, and although foundation members may be meeting from their living rooms rather than their favorite parks, the work continues.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.