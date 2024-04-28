Making a Memorable Westerville Summer

Summer is here, and it’s time to have fun! Here is an overview of some of the best offerings in Westerville.

What’s Happening?

Saturday Farmers Market: Over 40 unique vendors and hundreds of shoppers gather on Saturdays, May 18- Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon

Uptown Fourth Friday Street Festival: This festival is held every fourth Friday of the month starting May 24 and ending Oct. 25, from 6-9 p.m., and features concerts, vendors, food trucks, and more. Adults can carry their drinks anywhere within the Uptown DORA

Blendon Township Summer Concert Series: This year’s lineup includes Stop, Drop, and Roll on June 15, Marquis 66 on July 13 and Street Players on August 24. Concerts start at 6 p.m. at Ridgewood Park, located off of Buenos Aires Blvd.

Music and Arts Festival: Hours for the annual fest are: Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. with an evening performance by 23 Southbound at 5:30 p.m. followed by a performance by LDNL at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, July 14 the festival will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Arts in the Alley: Held during Uptown’s Fourth Friday festivals, this Arts Council of Westerville event showcases local art and music and offers a kids' craft.

Westerville Parks and Recreation Theatre: Aladdin Kids (youth theatre production): Performances are on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, at 7 p.m. as well as Sunday, June 30 at 1 p.m. Each performance takes place at Alum Creek Park North Amphitheater.

Bye Bye Birdie Production (civic theatre production): Performances will be hosted at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25-Saturday, July 27 and a 2 p.m. showing on Sunday, July 28. All shows will be held at Westerville Central H.S.

Uptown Untapped: A craft brew festival in the former dry capital of the world! The event takes place on August 10 from 5-10 p.m.

Westerville Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series: Performances are held every Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Alum Creek Park North Amphitheater. This year’s lineup includes appearances by Westerville Jazz Orchestra, SWAGG, Roxy James, Westerville Symphony, Westerville Concert Band, British Invasion, Zach Attack, Turn to Stone, and New Wave Nation.

Uptown Concert Series: This year's lineup includes Paul Shammell on June 7, Brian Michael Smith on June 21, Pat Buzzard Duo on July 5, Donna Mogavero on July 19, Honey & Blue on Aug. 2 and Deanna Sweeney Duo on Aug. 30. Each concert starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall Courtyard.

Westerville Community Center

Thanks to renovations made in 2020, including the added adventure fitness gym and an updated fitness area, the building and its facilities are top-notch.

Kids can play on the indoor playground or try the climbing wall before getting wet in the indoor pool or playing a board game with friends. It is a perfect option for a fun afternoon with family or a summertime caretaker.

It is also a great place for adults to connect. Walking through the center, you can feel a sense of community as visitors interact with other residents to do the things they enjoy most.

“When people come, they can always find the niche that they’re looking for and find similar people who like the same thing,” says Samantha Lehner, public relations specialist for Community Affairs at City of Westerville. “Just seeing all of the community coming together at that same time for very similar reasons is really cool.”

Westerville Community Center Hours:

Mon.-Fr. 5:45 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sat. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Granted Access

A Westerville Community Center membership pass or day pass gives you access to these amenities and more:

Gymnasium and MAC gym: On a typical day, you’ll see the community center’s huge hardwood gymnasium lined with pickleball courts. The MAC gym is often used for visitors to organize and host pick-up basketball games or practice free throw shots.

Adventure Fitness Gym: An addition constructed in 2020, this gym offers a new challenging obstacle course. Once you finish you can victoriously push the big red button and track your time, just like the American Ninja Warrior courses.

Fitness Area and Track (ages 14+): The fitness area was also updated in 2020. Downstairs you’ll find weights, lifting machines and other strength equipment, while upstairs you’ll find cardio equipment including bikes and treadmills. Not a treadmill fan? Hit the indoor track. Seven laps is equal to one mile.

Indoor Pool: Not only does the indoor pool area have lap lanes for exercising but it also features a lazy river, racer water slides (equipped with timing systems to track speed) and a kids’ playground.

Climbing Wall: Training guides will help you learn skills and techniques while making sure you are safe and secure.

E-Sports Room: This room is stocked with game consoles and gaming computers, as well as super comfortable gaming chairs for visitors to enjoy. Leagues and competitions are created throughout the year.

Programming/Classes: Signing up for a class is a great way to learn a new hobby or skill this summer. Classes are offered for all ages and interests, including classes on topics such as cooking and life skills, academics and science, fitness, arts and crafts, and more.

Preschool: Apart from the youth and adult programming, there are also offerings specifically for preschool-aged children including Sporties for Shorties, Crazy Art Adventures, Kinderdance, Soccer Tots, Music Together and more.

You can register for these programs and others online at www.parks.westerville.org/programs.

Westerville Summer Camps

These camps encourage kids to build social skills. Because Westerville residents have preferred registration with these camps, it’s not uncommon for campers in the same community to reconnect and remain friends once camp is over.

“Our counselors are helping facilitate a lot of those friendships, especially at the beginning when a lot of kids are new and they find out ‘Hey, you like Pokémon? Manuel, my friend over here likes Pokémon,” says Chelsea VanAssche, Program Manager at the City of Westerville Parks and Recreation Department. “With the nut camps especially, we have them broken up by the age groups, so a lot of times they’re going to school together or they will be entering a grade together.”

Many camps focus on one particular sport, theme or activity. This includes Heritage Kids Camp (a completely outdoor day camp), Westerville Summer Sports and Activity Camps hosted by Bally Sports Group, as well as camps focusing on drama, cooking, coding, travel, culture, BMX, fashion, robotics.. the list goes on and on!

Parks and Public Pools

Nothing says summer like a splash. Highlands Park Aquatic Center boasts a slide tower, lazy river and spray playground. For younger kiddos, head to Hanby Park to cool off on the splash pad.

Another great outdoor summer activity is renting kayaks, paddleboats or sailboats at the beautiful Hoover Reservoir. Once you’re off the water you can enjoy the disc-gold course!

Speaking of golf, Westerville’s Golf Center offers an 18-hole putt-putt course, a driving range and batting cages.

Did you know that Westerville is known as a “city within a park,” since 95 percent of Westerville homes are located within a half-mile of a park?

Construction of the new Johnston-McVay Park began in 2020. The playground’s theme is “Rooted in Nature” and features design and use of wood materials that blend with nature and offer a different feel than the classic brightly-colored equipment used in most playgrounds.

Another great park to visit is Sycamore Trail Park which honors Westerville’s connection to the underground railroad. Not only will you learn about nature, but you’ll also learn more about Black history in Westerville.

Want to get out for a bike ride? You’re in the right place. Westerville is an officially designated Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. You can even find a digital map online at www.parks.westerville.org to help you plan your ride.

For an even more thrilling bike riding experience, check out the BMX track at Alum Creek South Park. Visitors are welcome to rent equipment or sign your kid up for Westerville BMX’s summer camp.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.