How one woman helps home hundreds of struggling dogs

Laura Cheng found Charlie when he was at the lowest of his lows.

As a pitbull mix, he was slated to be a fighting dog – an illegal underground activity where people throw dogs into a ring and watch them battle till the death. Charlie was beaten, starved and tortured into becoming an aggressive fighter, but his sweet temperament made him a “poor” choice for the ring, so he was abandoned.

Cheng took Charlie in and realized that with love and proper care, Charlie was a beautiful, sweet animal. After only three years, he passed away due to prior injuries. But his short, happy life with Cheng inspired her to start Charlie’s Wish Animal Rescue in Westerville. A non-profit organization, this rescue not only helps relocate dogs from shelters to foster homes, but also searches for those struggling pups.

“People don’t see underneath a dirty or matted and tangled dog,” Cheng says. “They don’t pay attention to the personalty and only want ‘cute’ dogs. They don’t take the time to see what these dogs have to offer.”

A dog really down on his luck was Kenny the bichon frise. He was found by a shelter near Bowling Green, wandering around with matted, dirty and thick fur. The shelter didn’t realize until shaving him, that Kenny was actually blind from an eye infection. Cheng immediately drove out and picked Kenny up, taking him home and getting him proper medical care. It wasn’t until a trip to the vet that she found out Kenny was also deaf.

But because of Cheng’s actions, Kenny is now in a wonderful foster home and up for adoption. He gets warm meals, peanut butter (he only will eat the all-natural brand – never Jif) cuddles in his foster mom’s bed and patient communication due to his disabilities.

And it doesn’t stop there. If Cheng finds a dog in a shelter who is in dire need of a home, she takes them in herself while she finds a good foster home. She’s currently housing a little Shitzu, Gracy, rescued from a puppy mill, and like all dogs that come through Charlie’s Rescue, Gracy has been through a lot.

“She doesn’t trust me at all yet and it took her two weeks to realize what a dog bed was,” Cheng says. “She’s been in two foster homes, but because of aggressive behavior, the shelter she was in wanted to put her down. I couldn’t let that happen.”

While everyone who adopts a dog wants a happy-go-lucky pup who gives lots of kisses and plays fetch, Cheng knows that because of establishments like puppy mills, not every dog arrives at a shelter in that condition.

“She will grow and be taught how to be a real dog and gain confidence,” she says. “She is a beautiful dog — her spirit has just been broken.”

Since June 2016, 260 dogs have been adopted thanks to Charlie’s Rescue and Cheng – thanks to a dog named Charlie.

“There was a reason Charlie came into my life,” Cheng says. “He showed me what an angel is – he wanted me to save more dogs like him. It’s time for me to move forward and to carry his legacy.”

Considering adopting a pet? Visit the Charlie’s Wish Animal Rescue at www.charlieswishanimalrescue.org, www.facebook.com/charlieswish or by phone at 614-517-8695.

