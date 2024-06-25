High School Student Performs at Uptown Friday Nights

Caitlin Van Auken is calm, cool and collected as she takes the stage during Uptown Friday Nights. The summer evenings are the perfect backdrop for the acoustic melodies played on Van Auken’s guitar and the soft strums of her ukulele. Her love for performing live leaves no room for stage fright.

Musical beginnings

At 17 years old, Van Auken has been playing guitar and ukulele for a little more than four years. After initially learning to play the ukulele, she later discovered a passion and preference for the guitar.

“When I was younger, my dad self-taught himself how to play the guitar, and I know I kind of learned when I was younger, but I couldn’t figure it out,” says Van Auken. “But then I started lessons because I was interested in the ukulele.”

Van Auken’s theatre experience in middle school allowed her to gain confidence performing in front of live audiences.

“I started in theatre in 6th grade…I’d be really scared to perform on stage,” says Van Auken. “But I feel like it got easier, so I was doing theatre prior to playing at Uptown.”

Going Uptown

× Expand Caitlin Van Auken

Uptown Friday Nights, held weekly from May through October, are packed with live music presented by local musicians and enthusiastic performers. For Van Auken, this is an opportunity to display her talent and passion for the guitar and ukulele.

One summer evening two years ago, Van Auken was introduced to Uptown Friday Nights when her grandma told her about an open position on stage.

The opportunity was perfect for Van Auken, and she responded with an eager “yes” before taking to the stage a few nights throughout the summer.

Finding inspiration

Juggling school, jobs, relationships and hobbies is the majority of Van Auken’s schedule. The day-to-day moments between school and work is time that she devotes to learning new songs and rehearsing for upcoming performances.

“I know with my music teacher I’ve made a little list when I know I have an upcoming performance in Uptown,” says Van Auken. “I’ll probably modify it the next time I play but I normally have a setlist or some that I choose from and rotate.”

As a junior in high school, she attends the Eastland-Fairfield Career Center through a program offered by her high school. The transition from a traditional high school atmosphere to the career center has given her extra time for practicing and perfecting her musical artistry.

The moody, acoustic sound of artists such as Phoebe Bridgers and Boy Genius is where she pulls the majority of her inspiration. Listening to music and drawing creativity from similar artists has given Van Auken the vision she was striving to achieve and incorporate into her own performances.

Van Auken’s experience performing at Uptown Friday Nights has immensely influenced her to consider pursuing various local open mics. She has plans to continue developing her musical skills and explore more opportunities within the community of Westerville.

“I think my favorite part about performing is all the music that I play I’m really passionate about, I just really like it,” says Van Auken.

Amber Phipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.