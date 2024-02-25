Genoa Teachers Develop an Enhanced Weather Learning Unit

For years, Genoa Middle School and its teachers have been implementing a learning unit dedicated to weather and climate. The format for the curriculum has always been the same until this year, when teachers Debbie Pellington and Julie McSwords decided to revamp the unit.

Instead of the usual notetaking and unit tests, Pellington and McSwords decided to take a more problem-solving-based approach to students’ learning.

Julie McSwords (left), Debbie Pellington (right). Courtesy of Debbie Pellington.

The teachers started the unit by having the students discover the most efficient route from Columbus to Seattle using a solar-powered car. Students had to consider and navigate through natural obstacles such as humidity, temperature, cloud coverage and rain.

“They were learning by doing instead of learning then doing,” McSwords says.

Next, the teachers planned an escape room activity that helps students become competent in “Portrait of a Graduate” skills, which include problem-solving, critical thinking, adaptability, communication, collaboration and social-emotional learning. These skill goals guided Pellington and McSwords as they created a fun and engaging environment for learning about the weather.

The students found that the escape room activity allowed them to learn about more than just the weather. They were also able to work on essential skills that will translate into all their academic pursuits.

“At some points, it was challenging, but you’ve got to work with your partner to figure things out because, if you didn’t, it would be harder and almost impossible to figure out,” says seventh-grade student Tyler Messemer. “The teamwork aspect of this definitely helps with cooperation and social skills.”

Sixth-grader Jasper White says the escape room experience helped him think outside of the box.

“I’ve learned stuff in the past about the weather, like in fifth grade, but the way they taught us, or by us doing it that way, the experience made it stick and more beneficial for me to learn,” White says.

After the escape room, the teachers brought in WCMH-TV meteorologist Ben Gelber to help the students create their own meteorologist report, which included filming a mock weather forecast of their findings.

Messemer says learning about the weather gave him crucial knowledge and weather-predicting skills that he will be using in his “everyday life,” which is exactly what Pellington and McSwords aimed to do with the changes they implemented to the unit.

From left: Ben Gelber, Debbie Pellington and Julie McSwords.

“We are trying to equip the student with life skills that they can use not only at school and in their learning, but outside of school as they grow into the changing times,” Pellington says.

The weather unit was enjoyable for the teachers and students alike, with this unique approach to learning creating the perfect environment for the students to have fun and learn new information.

“That’s what makes it worthwhile to me: to see them come into class with a smile on their face, ready to be engaged,” McSwords says.

Cailyn Burr is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.