CrossFit Westerville trainer gives us indoor workout

Chris Schell, a trainer at CrossFit Westerville, gives us an indoor workout he calls Deck of Cards.

Warm-up: go through three times

10 samson lunges (alternating lunge step with a stretch of the arms to the ceiling)

15 glute bridges (laying on your back, bring your heels close to your backside and plant your feet. Then squeeze your butt to lift your hips to the ceiling)

5 inchworms (from standing position, put your hands by your feet and walk them out to a push-up position, do a push-up, then walk them back to your feet and stand up)

15 squats

Workout: Deck of Cards

Using a standard deck of playing cards, flip a card and do the number of reps of the given

exercise based on the card. Example: if you flip over a five of diamonds, you will do five sit-ups. After you finish the exercise, flip over the next card. The goal is to get through the deck as fast as possible. You can do this alone or grab a partner and trade off drawing cards.

“CrossFIt Westerville has been programming workouts with limited equipment in mind for members to do at home since all of the COVID-19 alerts started,” Schell says. “We’re lucky to have an amazing group of supportive members that help push each other to be the happiest and healthiest version of themselves.”

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.