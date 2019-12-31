City Reporter | Westerville Magazine January/February 2020

Meet Westerville’s New Council members

The City’s two newly elected officials are looking to make a big impact in the new year. Council members Kenneth L. Wright and Diane Conley began their four-year terms after taking an oath of office on December 1. Council member Craig Treneff, who was re-elected, also began a new four-year term after reaffirming his oath in December.

Get to know the two newest faces to frequent Westerville City Hall:

Kenneth L. Wright

Family: Wife, Kellye Clark-Wright; daughters, Kendall Wright and Nyla Clark; son, Christopher Clark

Education: B.A. Journalism/Public Relations, Howard University; Master of Project Management, Keller Graduate School of Management; Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification, Project Management Institute

Occupation: Director of Research and Planning for IMPACT Community Action

Community Service Activities: Board Member, Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club; Board Member, Westerville Education Foundation; Member, Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Project (formerly Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast Committee) Alumnus of Leadership Westerville, Westerville Citizen Police Academy, Westerville Citizen Fire Academy, and Westerville Citizen Academy; member of Westerville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, Citizen Auxiliary Resource Team (CART); community-based mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio; and former member of the Westerville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

What’s your favorite thing about the Westerville Community? My favorite thing about Westerville is its small-town feel and big city presence. Westerville residents care deeply about one another, as well as the growth and prosperity of our City itself.

What do you look forward to the most about your role on Westerville City Council? I’m looking forward to building bridges and collaborations, thinking outside of the box, and fostering diversity of ideas, experiences and resources so that our City will continue to be the best that it can be for ALL of its residents.

Diane Conley

Family: Husband, John; Son, John; and two spoiled dogs, Brutus and Buckeye

Education: B.S. in Education from Bowling Green State University; M.S. in Education from The Ohio State University; Post Graduate Licensure (Educational Leadership)

Occupation: Adjunct Professor, Ohio Dominican University, Retired from Westerville City Schools

Community Service Activities: Westerville Sunrise Rotary, Westerville Parks Foundation, Westerville for Honor Flight, Leadership Westerville Board Member (2005-2012), Westerville Education Foundation Board Member (2000-2012), Westerville Parent Council (1999-2011).

Favorite thing about the Westerville Community: First and foremost, my favorite thing about Westerville is the people. I love how neighbors help each other; how we come together as a community in times of good and bad. Westerville citizens volunteer time and donate funds to support others. I love the emphasis on being kind that permeates the community. Additionally, I love the “City in a Park” feel. This is more than a slogan, it describes Westerville perfectly.

Westerville City Council consists of seven at-large members elected to four-year overlapping terms in non-partisan elections. Municipal elections are held in odd-numbered years, with four seats filled in one election and three seats filled in the next election.Find more information, including an introduction to the other members of council, at www.westerville.org/council.

Nominations Accepted for Individual, Business Volunteers of the Year

Winners will be honored at State of the Community on March 12

Westerville is made better by the residents and businesses who come together and selflessly give their time and efforts to support community efforts. For the first time, the City is issuing an open call for Volunteer of the Year nominations ahead of the annual State of the Community event, which will be held on Thursday, March 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at The Point at Otterbein University (60 Collegeview Rd.).

Nominations will be accepted acknowledging individual and business volunteer activities. Nominees should reside in the City and perform volunteer services within the Westerville community. Qualifying volunteer activities can include formal and informal efforts that benefit people, the environment, animals and more.

The State of the Community is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. To nominate an individual or business for Volunteer of the Year, visit www.westerville.org/volunteer and complete an application.

Guard Your Family Against this “Invisible Killer”

This winter, the Westerville Division of Fire (WFD) is imploring residents to take simple, life-saving steps to guard against Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning.

Often called an invisible killer, this colorless, odorless gas is generated when fuels are not completely burned. Sources include equipment used for home heating and cooking, as well as vehicles or generators in enclosed spaces.

WFD supports the following recommendations from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC):

Install and maintain CO alarms in a central location outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home.

Always follow the manufacturer's instructions for installation and maintenance of alarm devices.

Test alarms once a month and replace them if they fail to respond correctly when tested.

Learn the difference between the sound of the CO alarm and the smoke alarm, and each alarm’s low-battery signals. If the audible low battery signal sounds, replace the batteries or replace the device.

Lastly, the NFPA reminds residents that CO alarms are not substitutes for smoke alarms and vice versa.

For more information, visit www.westerville.org/fire.

A Look Ahead at 2020 Improvements

The City is committed to the ongoing improvement of road conditions and pedestrian facilities in Westerville. Here is a preview of what to expect in the coming year:

Uptown Improvements Resume

After pausing for the busy holiday shopping season in Uptown, improvements are expected to resume in early spring with work on Park Street, a sidewalk ramp on the southwest corner of Plum Street and an elevated walkway for the heritage tree. Road resurfacing from Walnut to Broadway and waterline work from Home to Broadway is also expected. Stay up to date at www.westerville.org/uptown.

New Pedestrian Facilities

The City is installing Westerville’s first Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB) at the intersection of Towers Trail and County Line Road. Sometimes called a High-Intensity Activated crossWALK (HAWK) beacon, these signals create safer, more efficient pedestrian crossings on busy streets. They are often tied to the traffic signal system, so pedestrian wait times may vary. Get updates about this project at www.westerville.org/PHB.

Additionally, new crosswalks will be installed along Polaris Parkway at the Cleveland Avenue and Meridian signals. These new facilities will add west-side crossing to accommodate workforce needs.

College Avenue will see improvements as well with the installation of new five-foot-wide sidewalk between Otterbein and College Avenues.

This is not a comprehensive list. Be sure to check the GoWesterville interactive map at www.westerville.org/construction for more project information and schedule updates.

Final Mobility Plan Available Soon Online

The final version of the Westerville Strategic Mobility Plan will soon be available for public review. The document will help guide future decisions based on considerations from the Westerville Community Plan.

Created in collaboration with community member feedback, the plan supports community-building by guiding decision-making for future projects to make biking, walking and other mobility modes an easier, safe and accessible choice. Building a network of connectivity around our Uptown, University, commercial centers, neighborhoods, parks and playgrounds, and schools will make Westerville a vibrant place to work and live.

Review the plan at www.westerville.org/mobility.

Apply for Westerville Citizen’s Academy

Residents will again have the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look into known and little-known City programs and services in spring 2020. Applications for Westerville Citizen’s Academy are due Monday, March 2.

This eight-week program based on the popular Westerville academy programs from the Westerville Divisions of Police and Fire. Each week, participants take part in a three-hour class (held Thursday nights) during the term of the course. Classes are interactive and include activities like exploring equipment, facility tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

View the program schedule and apply today at www.westerville.org/wca.

Workforce Study

The Westerville Partnership is entering 2020 energized with a plan to help strengthen Westerville’s workforce. Consisting of the City, Westerville Area Chamber, Westerville City Schools, Westerville Public Library, and Otterbein University, the partnership leverages the strengths of each organization to support programs for the greater good of the community.

“This intentional partnership of governing, public and private service bodies is unique to Westerville. We have seen time and time again that when these five organizations work in tandem toward a goal, it serves an enormous benefit to the community,” said City Manager Dave Collinsworth.

The collaborative relationship between the five partners was crucial to the City being named one of the Intelligent Community Forum’s 2019 Global Top 7 Communities and 2020 Smart21 Communities.

In the spirit of collaboration, the Westerville Partnership conducted in-depth research, surveys and facilitated discussions with major employers, counselors, post-secondary and high school students to learn about opportunities within the existing workforce system.

“The research confirmed that businesses have the workforce they need to thrive locally and compete globally right here in Westerville,” said Economic Development Director Jason Bechtold. “It also revealed significant opportunities to strengthen current workforce development programs and better connect industry to these programs and, in doing so, strengthening the local workforce.”

The research helped the partnership plan a strategic way forward, focusing on the areas of Talent Development, Talent Attraction and Workforce System Alignment.

Read the executive summary of the Westerville Talent Assessment & Development Strategy, available on the City’s website, westerville.org/centerexpansion.