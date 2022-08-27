Westerville Calendar | September/October 2022

Events in the community

Saturdays Through Oct. 1

Uptown Saturday Night Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m.

Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

Sept. 3 – Ghost Story Trio

Sept. 10 – Lightnin’ Rod and the Thunderbolts

Sept. 17 – Acoustic Super Friends

Sept. 24 – Brian Michael Smith

Oct. 1 – Swings the Thing

www.westerville.org

Through Oct. 8

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon

Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.westerville.org

Sept. 1, 15, 29; Oct. 13, 27

Tipsy Temperance Tour

6:30-7:15 p.m.

Beginning at American Issue Sculpture at City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Sept. 3

Schneider’s Bakery Donut Run

9 a.m.

Hoff Woods Park, 556 McCorkle Blvd.

www.allsportsraces.com

Sept. 5

No School – Labor Day

Westerville School District

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

Sept. 7

Pancake Breakfast

7:30-10 a.m.

Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

Sept. 18

Cops and Kids Day Festival

Noon-4 p.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

Sept. 23

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festival – Homecoming

6-9 p.m.

Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Oct. 1-31

Wizards and Wands Festival

Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Oct. 15

Columbus Speech and Hearing presents Halloween Hop

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Graves Hall, 333 W. 10th Ave.

www.westervillechamber.com

Oct. 17

Creative Writing for Seniors

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Westerville Senior Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Oct. 19

Women in Business Luncheon

11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

The Lakes Golf and Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd.

www.westervillechamber.com

Oct. 21-Nov. 6

Curtain Players presents Eleemosynary

Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd.

www.curtainplayers.org

Oct. 23

Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks I

5 p.m.

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

Oct. 28

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festival – Midnight Madness

6-9 p.m.

Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com