Westerville Calendar | September/October 2022

Saturdays Through Oct. 1
Uptown Saturday Night Concert Series
7-8:30 p.m.
Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.
Sept. 3 – Ghost Story Trio
Sept. 10 – Lightnin’ Rod and the Thunderbolts
Sept. 17 – Acoustic Super Friends
Sept. 24 – Brian Michael Smith
Oct. 1 – Swing’s the Thing
Through Oct. 8
Westerville Saturday Farmers Market
9 a.m.-noon
Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.
Sept. 1, 15, 29; Oct. 13, 27
Tipsy Temperance Tour
6:30-7:15 p.m.
Beginning at American Issue Sculpture at City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.
Sept. 3
Schneider’s Bakery Donut Run
9 a.m.
Hoff Woods Park, 556 McCorkle Blvd.
Sept. 5
No School – Labor Day
Westerville School District
Sept. 7
Pancake Breakfast
7:30-10 a.m.
Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
Sept. 18
Cops and Kids Day Festival
Noon-4 p.m.
Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.
Sept. 23
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festival – Homecoming
6-9 p.m.
Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.
Oct. 1-31
Wizards and Wands Festival
Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.
Oct. 15
Columbus Speech and Hearing presents Halloween Hop
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Graves Hall, 333 W. 10th Ave.
Oct. 17
Creative Writing for Seniors
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Westerville Senior Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
Oct. 19
Women in Business Luncheon
11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
The Lakes Golf and Country Club, 6740 Worthington Rd.
Oct. 21-Nov. 6
Curtain Players presents Eleemosynary
Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Rd.
Oct. 23
Westerville Symphony presents Masterworks I
5 p.m.
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.
Oct. 28
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festival – Midnight Madness
6-9 p.m.
Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.