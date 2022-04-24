Westerville Calendar | May/June 2022

May 6, June 3
Color Me Calm Seniors
1-2 p.m.
Westerville Senior Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
May 7, June 4
Lifeline Christian Mission - Meal Pack to Fight Food Insecurity
9-10 a.m.
921 Eastwind Dr., Ste. 104
May 7-8
9th Annual Girls Basketball Association Otterbein Hoopfest
Otterbein University, 1 S. Grove St.
May 15
Westerville Community Bands presents Spring Concert
3 p.m.
Westerville Central High School Auditorium, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave.
March 15-21
Westerville Symphony Masterworks 2
5-7 p.m.
Cowan Hall, Otterbein University, 30 S. Grover St.
May 17, June 21
Poetry Discussion & Open Mic
7-8:30 p.m.
Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.
May 18
Women in Business Workshop
8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr.
Beginning May 21
Westerville Saturday Farmers Market
9 a.m.-noon
Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.
May 21
Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk
9 a.m.
Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.
May 27, June 24
Fourth Friday
6-9 p.m.
Uptown Westerville
May 27
Frog Friday
8-9 p.m.
Highlands Wetlands, 245 S. Spring Rd.
May 28
Westerville City School District Class of 2022 Commencement
Westerville Central: 10 a.m.
Westerville South: 2 p.m.
Westerville North: 6 p.m.
Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus
May 28
Westerville Community Bands presents Field of Heroes
TBA
Field of Heroes, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.
May 30-June 5
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin
June 1
YL Breakfast with a Leader
7:30-9 a.m.
Home2 Suites by Hilton, 9101 Lyra Dr.
June 5
Garden Society Annual Meeting and Garden Party
2-4 p.m.
Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd.
June 19
Westerville Community Bands presents Sounds of Summer
6 p.m.
Alum Creek Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St.