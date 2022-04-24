Westerville Calendar | May/June 2022

Recommended reads from Westerville Public Library

May 6, June 3

Color Me Calm Seniors

1-2 p.m.

Westerville Senior Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillelibrary.org

May 7, June 4

Lifeline Christian Mission - Meal Pack to Fight Food Insecurity

9-10 a.m.

921 Eastwind Dr., Ste. 104

www.westervillechamber.com

May 7-8

9th Annual Girls Basketball Association Otterbein Hoopfest

Otterbein University, 1 S. Grove St.

www.gbabasketball.com

May 15

Westerville Community Bands presents Spring Concert

3 p.m.

Westerville Central High School Auditorium, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave.

www.westervillebands.org

March 15-21

Westerville Symphony Masterworks 2

5-7 p.m.

Cowan Hall, Otterbein University, 30 S. Grover St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

May 17, June 21

Poetry Discussion & Open Mic

7-8:30 p.m.

Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

May 18

Women in Business Workshop

8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr.

www.westervillechamber.com

Beginning May 21

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon

Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

May 21

Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk

9 a.m.

Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

www.headforthecure.org

May 27, June 24

Fourth Friday

6-9 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.fourthfriday2022.com

May 27

Frog Friday

8-9 p.m.

Highlands Wetlands, 245 S. Spring Rd.

www.westerville.org

May 28

Westerville City School District Class of 2022 Commencement

Westerville Central: 10 a.m.

Westerville South: 2 p.m.

Westerville North: 6 p.m.

Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

May 28

Westerville Community Bands presents Field of Heroes

TBA

Field of Heroes, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillebands.org

May 30-June 5

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

www.thememorialtournament.com

June 1

YL Breakfast with a Leader

7:30-9 a.m.

Home2 Suites by Hilton, 9101 Lyra Dr.

www.westervillechamber.com

June 5

Garden Society Annual Meeting and Garden Party

2-4 p.m.

Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Rd.

www.inniswood.org

June 19

Westerville Community Bands presents Sounds of Summer

6 p.m.

Alum Creek Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St.

www.westervillebands.org