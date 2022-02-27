Westerville Calendar | March/April 2022

Spring and Easter events.

Best of the ’Bus

Vote March 15-April 15

www.cityscenecolumbus.com

Shutterbugs

Send photos of life in Westerville to editor@cityscenemediagroup.com for a chance to be featured in our July/August issue! 

Deadline is May 31

Send up to 10 photos of people, pets, places or events with credit info for consideration. 

March 2

Pancake Breakfast

7:30-10 a.m.

Westerville Parks & Recreation, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

March 2

Breakfast with a Leader: Evan Westfall of CAAMP

7:30-9 a.m.

Westerville Electric Division, 139 E. Broadway Ave.

www.westervillechamber.com

March 3-6

Arnold Sports Festival

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 4-6

Arnold SportsWorld Kids & Teens EXPO

Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 9

Orchestra Concert

7:30 p.m.

Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave.

www.westerville.k12.oh.us

March 15

Sip & Sketch: Northern Lights

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Good Vibes Winery, 2 S. State St.

www.artscouncilofwesterville.com

March 20

Otterbein Singers Concert

7-9 p.m.

Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St.

www.otterbein.edu

March 23

Meet the Author: Fiona Davis

7-8 p.m.

Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave.

www.westervillelibrary.org

March 23

WACKY - Kids & Youth Art Workshop

The Point, 60 Collegeview Rd.

www.artscouncilofwesterville.com

March 27

OtterCap Orchestra

7-9 p.m.

Capital University Mees Hall, E. Mound St., Bexley

www.otterbein.edu

March 28-April 1

Westerville City Schools Spring Break

March 31-April 9

Otterbein Theatre presents Something Rotten!

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.

www.otterbein.edu

April 3

Choo Choo 9 Miler and 5K

9 a.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.choochoo9miler.com

April 16

Eggstravaganza

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Hoff Woods Park, 556 McCorkle Blvd.

www.westerville.org

April 20

Women in Business Luncheon

11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr.

www.westervillechamber.com

April 24

Masterworks Three: The Ron Lykins Masterworks Series

5 p.m.

Cowan Hall, 30 S Grove St.

www.westervillesymphony.org

April 28

Taste of Westerville

6-9 p.m.

The Golf Club at Little Turtle, 5400 Little Turtle Way

www.westervillechamber.com