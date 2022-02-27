Westerville Calendar | March/April 2022

Best of the ’Bus
Vote March 15-April 15
Shutterbugs
Send photos of life in Westerville to editor@cityscenemediagroup.com for a chance to be featured in our July/August issue!
Deadline is May 31
Send up to 10 photos of people, pets, places or events with credit info for consideration.
March 2
Pancake Breakfast
7:30-10 a.m.
Westerville Parks & Recreation, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.
www.westerville.org
March 2
Breakfast with a Leader: Evan Westfall of CAAMP
7:30-9 a.m.
Westerville Electric Division, 139 E. Broadway Ave.
March 3-6
Arnold Sports Festival
Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.
www.arnoldsportsfestival.com
March 4-6
Arnold SportsWorld Kids & Teens EXPO
Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St.
www.arnoldsportsfestival.com
March 9
Orchestra Concert
7:30 p.m.
Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave.
March 15
Sip & Sketch: Northern Lights
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Good Vibes Winery, 2 S. State St.
www.artscouncilofwesterville.com
March 20
Otterbein Singers Concert
7-9 p.m.
Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St.
March 23
Meet the Author: Fiona Davis
7-8 p.m.
Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave.
March 23
WACKY - Kids & Youth Art Workshop
The Point, 60 Collegeview Rd.
www.artscouncilofwesterville.com
March 27
OtterCap Orchestra
7-9 p.m.
Capital University Mees Hall, E. Mound St., Bexley
www.otterbein.edu
March 28-April 1
Westerville City Schools Spring Break
March 31-April 9
Otterbein Theatre presents Something Rotten!
Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St.
April 3
Choo Choo 9 Miler and 5K
9 a.m.
Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus
April 16
Eggstravaganza
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Hoff Woods Park, 556 McCorkle Blvd.
April 20
Women in Business Luncheon
11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
The Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr.
April 24
Masterworks Three: The Ron Lykins Masterworks Series
5 p.m.
Cowan Hall, 30 S Grove St.
April 28
Taste of Westerville
6-9 p.m.
The Golf Club at Little Turtle, 5400 Little Turtle Way