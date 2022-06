Westerville Calendar | July/August 2022

July 1

Columbus Zoo to You

10-11 a.m.

Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 2

The 122nd Army Band Rock in the USA

7 p.m.

Alum Creek Park North, 211 W. Main St.

www.122ndarmyband.com

July 2-Oct. 8

Westerville Saturday Farmers Market

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

July 3

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Westerville Symphony

6:30-8 p.m.

Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

www.westerville.org

July 4

Old Glory 5K

8-10 a.m.

Polaris Fashion Place, 1500 Polaris Pkwy.

www.oldglory5k.com

July 4

Westerville 4th of July Fireworks

10 p.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

July 6

Pancake Breakfast

7:30-10 a.m.

Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westerville.org

July 7, 21; Aug. 4, 18

Tipsy Temperance Tour

6:30-7:15 p.m.

American Issue Sculpture in Westerville City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 9

Appraisal Event

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Meeting Rooms A & B, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 9

Cooking Class with Chef Cindy Ramsey

10:30 a.m.-noon

The Ria Room, 20 S. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

July 9-10

48th Annual Westerville Area Chamber Music & Arts Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Heritage Park & Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.westervillechamber.com

July 11

Crochet: Knit and Crochet Social Night

6-9 p.m.

Inspiring U, 409 W. Main St.

www.inspiring-u.com

July 15

Westerville Back to School Bash

5-8 p.m.

Westerville North High School, 950 County Line Rd.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 17

WesterFlora 2022

Noon-6 p.m.

Various locations

www.westerflora.net

July 22

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festival – Listen to the Music

6-9 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

July 25

Golf Outing

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Medallion Golf & Country Club, 5000 Club Dr.

www.westervillechamber.com

July 28

Family Open Mic

2-3 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Front Lawn, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

July 28-31

2022 BMX Gold Cup/State Race

Westerville BMX Track, 535 Park Meadow Rd.

www.usabmx.com

July 30

Community Backyards Workshop

10-11:30 a.m.

Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

www.communitybackyards.org

Aug. 6

Wild Saturday: Wildlife Conservation Fundraiser

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Green Haven Living, 20 W. Main St.

www.greenhavenliving.org

Aug. 13

Uptown Untapped

5-10 p.m.

Uptown Westerville, 18 N. State St.

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com

Aug. 18

Business After Hours Event

5-7 p.m.

Diamonds Direct, 1330 Polaris Pkwy.

www.westervillechamber.com

Aug. 18

Ohio Ice Cream: Author Visit with Renee Casteel Cook

7-8 p.m.

Westerville Public Library Meeting Room A, 126 S. State St.

www.westervillelibrary.org

Aug. 20

Westerville Habitat Walls Build

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd.

www.westervillehabitat.com

Aug. 26

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Fourth Friday Festival – All About Sports

6-9 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

www.uptownwestervilleinc.com