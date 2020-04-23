Calendar | Westerville May/June 2020

Due to COVID-19, all May events have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled. Please check online for specific event updates.

Westerville Area Chamber

“In uncertain times it’s said you can have two reactions – hope or fear. Your Chamber is choosing another path – adapt and affect change. I know it’s exhausting and there are a lot of uncertainties, however there are many ways to make a difference, amplify your ROI and engage with the community through these challenges. We are here to support you.” – Janet Tressler-Davis, CCE, President & CEO, Westerville Area Chamber

Westerville Uptown Merchants Association

UPTOWN INC. has started a program to help uptown businesses. It’s called April Support Local Challenge-Uptown Westerville. To learn how your business can participate, visit their Facebook page.

Westerville Public Library

Digital resources available 24/7 at www.westervillelibrary.org

Acorn TV

Hoopla Digital

Ohio Digital Library

PressReader

RBdigital Magazines

“We are encouraging everyone in our community to take advantage of the library’s online offerings. With more than 1 million ebooks, movies and more available to download or stream, we hope to continue meeting many of your informational and entertainment needs during this time.”– Erin Francoeur, Executive Director

Westerville Parks & Recreation

Visit Westerville’s Virtual Recreation Center, a virtual portal with online programs to help the community stay active. www.parks.westerville.org/programs/virtualrecreation

Robin Andes’ Vinyasa Yoga classes live, Monday-Friday at 8 a.m.

Beth Henman’s Strength and Cardio Class, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.; Thursday at 5:45 p.m.; Saturday at 9 a.m.

Indoor Scavenger Hunt

National Park Trust: Youth Nature ActivitiesWesterville Area Resource MinistryWARM is assisting the Westerville City School District in its designated meal distributions. In addition to these weekday deliveries, the organization supplies weekend food bags for students and families. To learn more about locations and ways to donate, visit www.warmwesterville.org.

While we hope June events will continue undisturbed, event information may be out of date due to COVID-19. Confirm details with event organizers.

June 4-7

Otterbein Summer Theatre presents Sanders Family Christmas, Otterbein University Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu/theatre-performances

June 6

Westerville Community Bands-Band Day

10 a.m.-8 p.m., Alum Creek Amphitheatre, 221 W. Main St., www.westervillebands.org

June 6

American Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

June 7

Sounds of Summer Concert Series

6:30-7:30 p.m., Alum Creek Amphitheatre, 221 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

June 9

Central Ohio FabLab Summer Summit

9 a.m.-4 p.m., The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd., www.getoccasion.com

June 13

Westerville Jazz Series

6-8:30 p.m., Alum Creek Amphitheatre, 221 W. Main St., www.visitwesterville.org

June 21

Dr. Tombaugh Dash Family 5K & Fun Run

8:15 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westervilleeducation foundation.com

June 25

Colin John 6 p.m., Barrel & Boar Westerville, 8 N. State St., www.bandsintown.com