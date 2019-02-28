Calendar | Westerville March/April 2019

Mark your calendar! Events in Westerville, Ohio in March and April 2019

March

March 1

American Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

March 1-3

Arnold Sports Festival

Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 2-3

Arnolds SportsWorld Kids & Teens EXPO

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Ohio Expo Center, Bricker Building, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

March 6

Pancake Breakfast

7 a.m., Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St., www.westerville.org

Through March 22

Tour De Ville - Winter Warm Up

Throughout Westerville, www.westervillechamber.com

March 15

Guests Artists: Duo Montagnard

8 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu

March 17

Westerville Symphony at Otterbein University presents Vienna and the Symphony

5 p.m., Riley Auditorium at Battelle Hall, Otterbein University 1 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org

March 18 - April 26

Senior Art Exhibitions

Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu

March 20

Meet the Author: V.E.  Schwab

7 p.m., www.westervillelibrary.org

March 22 - April 7

Curtain Player Theatre presents Doubt, a parable

8 p.m., March 22, 23, 29, 30, April 5 and 7; 2 p.m. March 31 and April 7

Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Halem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org

Otterbein University presents West Side Story

7:30 p.m. March 28; 8 p.m. March 29 and 30, April 4, 5 and 6; 2 p.m. March 31; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

March 29

Composer Kent Holliday

8 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu

March 31

Underwater Egg Hunt

10:30 a.m. Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

April

April 7

Choo Choo 9 Miler and 5K

8:45 a.m. Kids Fun Run, 9 a.m. 9 Mile Run/Walk and 5K Run/Walk, Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.runsignup.com

April 7

2019 Spring Concert

4 p.m. Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org

April 12

Tenor Daniel Neer

8 p.m. Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu

April 13

Taking Tea with George Cluster

10 a.m.-noon, Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org

April 14

Friends Stutter-Step 5K Run/Walk

9 a.m., McNamara Park, 7049 Big Walnut Rd., Galena, www.friendswhostutter.org

April 14

String Orchestra

2 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 100 E. Schrock Rd., www.otterbein.edu

April 20

Westerville Bunny Hop 5K

8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

April 20

Spring Eggstravaganza

9 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org

April 20

Westerville Civitan Club Easter Egg Hunt

11 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westervillecivitan.org

April 26

Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Spring Into The Arts

6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org

April 26-28

Westerville South High School presents Catch Me If You Can

7 p.m. April 26 and 27, 2 p.m. April 28, Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westerville.k12.oh.us

April 27

Katie Dunning Spring Dance

6-8:30 p.m., Whetstone Community Center, 3923 N. High St., www.westervillecivitan.org

