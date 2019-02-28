Calendar | Westerville March/April 2019

March
March 1
American Red Cross Blood Drive
10 a.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
March 1-3
Arnold Sports Festival
Throughout Columbus, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com
March 2-3
Arnolds SportsWorld Kids & Teens EXPO
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Ohio Expo Center, Bricker Building, www.arnoldsportsfestival.com
March 6
Pancake Breakfast
7 a.m., Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St., www.westerville.org
Through March 22
Tour De Ville - Winter Warm Up
Throughout Westerville, www.westervillechamber.com
March 15
Guests Artists: Duo Montagnard
8 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu
March 17
Westerville Symphony at Otterbein University presents Vienna and the Symphony
5 p.m., Riley Auditorium at Battelle Hall, Otterbein University 1 S. Grove St., www.westervillesymphony.org
March 18 - April 26
Senior Art Exhibitions
Miller Gallery, Art and Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu
March 20
Meet the Author: V.E. Schwab
7 p.m., www.westervillelibrary.org
March 22 - April 7
Curtain Player Theatre presents Doubt, a parable
8 p.m., March 22, 23, 29, 30, April 5 and 7; 2 p.m. March 31 and April 7
Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Halem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org
Otterbein University presents West Side Story
7:30 p.m. March 28; 8 p.m. March 29 and 30, April 4, 5 and 6; 2 p.m. March 31; Fritsche Theatre, Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
March 29
Composer Kent Holliday
8 p.m., Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu
March 31
Underwater Egg Hunt
10:30 a.m. Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
April
April 7
Choo Choo 9 Miler and 5K
8:45 a.m. Kids Fun Run, 9 a.m. 9 Mile Run/Walk and 5K Run/Walk, Alum Creek Park, 221 W. Main St., www.runsignup.com
April 7
2019 Spring Concert
4 p.m. Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org
April 12
Tenor Daniel Neer
8 p.m. Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park St., www.otterbein.edu
April 13
Taking Tea with George Cluster
10 a.m.-noon, Hanby House, 160 W. Main St., www.hanbyhouse.org
April 14
Friends Stutter-Step 5K Run/Walk
9 a.m., McNamara Park, 7049 Big Walnut Rd., Galena, www.friendswhostutter.org
April 14
String Orchestra
2 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 100 E. Schrock Rd., www.otterbein.edu
April 20
Westerville Bunny Hop 5K
8 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
April 20
Spring Eggstravaganza
9 a.m., Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westerville.org
April 20
Westerville Civitan Club Easter Egg Hunt
11 a.m., Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., www.westervillecivitan.org
April 26
Mount Carmel St. Ann’s 4th Friday: Spring Into The Arts
6-9 p.m., Uptown Westerville, www.visitwesterville.org
April 26-28
Westerville South High School presents Catch Me If You Can
7 p.m. April 26 and 27, 2 p.m. April 28, Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.westerville.k12.oh.us
April 27
Katie Dunning Spring Dance
6-8:30 p.m., Whetstone Community Center, 3923 N. High St., www.westervillecivitan.org