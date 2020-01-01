Calendar | Westerville Magazine January/February 2020

Robb McCormick Photography
Jan. 1
OhioHealth First On The First 5K
11 a.m., Clements Center, 190 Center St., www.m3ssports.com
Jan. 3
Family Fun: Cabin Fever Reliever
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Spring Hollow, www.metroparks.net
Jan. 9-11
Curtain Players New Works Initiative
7:30 p.m., 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org
Jan. 10
Westerville South High School presents School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls
7-9 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.ohedta.org
Jan. 11
47th Annual Winter Hike Series
10 a.m., Maple Grove Bulletin Board, www.metroparks.org
Jan. 13-Feb. 14
Provocateur by Jim Bowling
Miller Gallery, Art & Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu
Jan. 13-May 3
Interwoven by Anita Maharjan
Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu
January 15
Meet the Author: Colleen Oakley
7 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
Jan. 22
A Celebration of Animation
7-8:30 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
Jan 25
The Women’s Wealth and Wellness Expo
11 a.m., The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd., www.thedivamovement.org
Jan. 26
Masterworks 2
5 p.m., Riley Auditorium in Battelle Hall, 170 W Park St., www.westervillesymphony.org
Feb. 5
Guest Storytime with Chris & His Certified Therapy Dogs
7 p.m., Youth Services Activity Center, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
Feb. 7
Color Me Calm for Seniors
1-2 p.m., Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St., parks.westerville.org
Feb. 7-22
Curtain Players presents Falsettos
8 p.m., 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org
Feb. 15
Downtown Abbey Tea Party
11 a.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
Feb 11-12
2020 Ohio Pork Congress
Tuesday., 1 p.m. and Wednesday, 4 p.m., Crowne Plaza Columbus North-Worthington, 6500 Doubletree Ave. www.ohiopork.org
Feb. 12
Kindness Club: Embroidered Notebooks
2:30-4 p.m., Westerville Public Library Meeting Room B, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
Feb. 13-16, 20-22
Otterbein Theatre presents School for Scandal
Various times, Fritsche Theatre in Cowan Hall, www.otterbein.edu/theatre-performances
Feb. 15
Oberlin College Track & Field vs. All-Ohio Championships
10 a.m.-1 p.m., Otterbein University, 1 S. Grove St., www.oberlin.edu/events
Feb. 18
Safe Driving Tips
6:30 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org
Feb. 23
Young Persons Concert
3-4 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org
Feb. 24
2020 Census in Westerville
7 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org