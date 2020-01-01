Calendar | Westerville Magazine January/February 2020

× Expand Robb McCormick Photography

Jan. 1

OhioHealth First On The First 5K

11 a.m., Clements Center, 190 Center St., www.m3ssports.com

Jan. 3

Family Fun: Cabin Fever Reliever

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Spring Hollow, www.metroparks.net

Jan. 9-11

Curtain Players New Works Initiative

7:30 p.m., 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org

Jan. 10

Westerville South High School presents School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls

7-9 p.m., Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Ave., www.ohedta.org

Jan. 11

47th Annual Winter Hike Series

10 a.m., Maple Grove Bulletin Board, www.metroparks.org

Jan. 13-Feb. 14

Provocateur by Jim Bowling

Miller Gallery, Art & Communication Building, 33 Collegeview Rd., www.otterbein.edu

Jan. 13-May 3

Picasa

Interwoven by Anita Maharjan

Fisher Gallery, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St., www.otterbein.edu

January 15

Meet the Author: Colleen Oakley

7 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Jan. 22

A Celebration of Animation

7-8:30 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Jan 25

The Women’s Wealth and Wellness Expo

11 a.m., The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd., www.thedivamovement.org

Jan. 26

Masterworks 2

5 p.m., Riley Auditorium in Battelle Hall, 170 W Park St., www.westervillesymphony.org

Feb. 5

Guest Storytime with Chris & His Certified Therapy Dogs

7 p.m., Youth Services Activity Center, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Feb. 7

Color Me Calm for Seniors

1-2 p.m., Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St., parks.westerville.org

Feb. 7-22

Curtain Players presents Falsettos

8 p.m., 5691 Harlem Rd., Galena, www.curtainplayers.org

Feb. 15

Downtown Abbey Tea Party

11 a.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Feb 11-12

2020 Ohio Pork Congress

Tuesday., 1 p.m. and Wednesday, 4 p.m., Crowne Plaza Columbus North-Worthington, 6500 Doubletree Ave. www.ohiopork.org

Feb. 12

Kindness Club: Embroidered Notebooks

2:30-4 p.m., Westerville Public Library Meeting Room B, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Feb. 13-16, 20-22

Otterbein Theatre presents School for Scandal

Various times, Fritsche Theatre in Cowan Hall, www.otterbein.edu/theatre-performances

Feb. 15

Oberlin College Track & Field vs. All-Ohio Championships

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Otterbein University, 1 S. Grove St., www.oberlin.edu/events

Feb. 18

Safe Driving Tips

6:30 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org

Feb. 23

Young Persons Concert

3-4 p.m., Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave., www.westervillebands.org

Feb. 24

2020 Census in Westerville

7 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St., www.westervillelibrary.org